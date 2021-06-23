Jokowi aims to vaccinate 7.5 million Jakartans by end of August, but experts say herd immunity is not acquired

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo has toured the vaccination centers in Jakarta, keeping an eye on the national vaccination program and bringing together those in the capital to get vaccinated quickly.

I have informed the governor of Jakarta that at the end of August, the target is that 7.5 million people in Jakarta must have been vaccinated, ”he said on June 14 in observing a mass vaccination event in a residential area.

With more than two million cases of COVID-19, Indonesia is currently grappling with a wave of infections after Idul Fitri’s vacation last month, where people returned to their hometowns to be with loved ones and crowds of overcrowded people in tourist spots.

Although Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, acknowledged that the goal of inoculating 7.5 million Jakartans is quite ambitious, he said it must be done in order to achieve collective immunity in the capital. Jakarta, which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, is home to an estimated 10.5 million people.



A woman receives an injection of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a football stadium in Bandung, West Java on June 17, 2021. (Photo: AP / Bukbis Candra)

Experts interviewed by the CNA said it was possible to vaccinate 7.5 million Jakartans by the end of August, because the capital has the infrastructure and enough vaccines. However, it is not taken for granted that this will lead to collective immunity.

To achieve herd immunity, it takes time for antibodies to reproduce, said Prof Tjandra Yoga Aditama, former director of the World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Southeast Asia (WHO SEARO ).

He also noted that the effectiveness of the vaccines was not yet fully known. Each vaccine can virtually handle the current variants, but the effectiveness is declining (for newer variants of concern), he said.

Indonesia has received around 104.7 million vaccines, the majority of them from Sinovac, followed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

As of June 21, at least 3.5 million people in Jakarta have received their first jab while around 1.8 million have received their second jab.

Professor Aditama, now director of postgraduate studies at YARSI University in Jakarta, explained that to achieve the target, at least five factors will play a role, namely vaccine availability, infrastructure, reluctance to vaccination, ease of getting vaccinated and public communication.

He felt that although vaccine availability and infrastructure are generally not major issues in Jakarta, factors such as ease of getting vaccinated, reluctance to vaccinate and public communication should not be taken into account. lightly.

He suggested facilitating access to vaccination centers by setting up vaccination centers in all health clinics in addition to stadiums and shopping malls in city centers.



FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks sit as they line up to take their turn receiving a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta, in Indonesia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Mdm Masdalina Pane, head of the professional development division of the Indonesian Association of Epidemiology Experts (PAEI), also estimated that the target of 7.5 million people could be reached.

This is relatively easier to achieve because, in Jakarta, access to health care is not a problem, she said.

But she also questioned whether collective immunity could be easily obtained.

Collective immunity can be achieved not only by vaccination. Those who have contracted COVID-19 also have it (antibodies).

But there have been cases where even though the person was positive and cured, the person did not develop antibodies.

And second, there has been no evidence among those who have been vaccinated how long it (the vaccine) can provide protection. Because if he can protect for six months, then those who were vaccinated in January, the vaccination program started on January 13 in July, they should be vaccinated again.

She added: “Containment has to involve some activity, it cannot be done by vaccination alone.

As of June 23, Indonesia recorded a record 15,308 new cases of COVID-19. The national total is now 2,033,421.



An airport officer sprays disinfectant at a Soekarno-Hatta international airport, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, March 25, 2020. (Photo archive: Antara Fotovia REUTERS / MuhammadIqbal)

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Mdm Pane suggested that more stringent measures should be taken, such as closing borders and a longer quarantine period for those arriving in Indonesia from abroad.

Indonesia currently imposes a five-day quarantine policy for people arriving from overseas, with the exception of travelers from India, Pakistan and the Philippines who must be quarantined for 14 days.

She also said that tracing should be done in a rigorous and correct manner, especially for people arriving from abroad.

In Indonesia, if tracing is done forcefully, worrisome variations may still be contained. The problem is … the tests are done on the first day of contact (between a person with COVID-19 and another).

She also noted that during quarantine, the discharge test is performed on the fifth day.

For COVID-19, the incubation period is two to 14 days. On average, it’s five days. but there are many who do not show symptoms until after the fifth day, there are some who even show symptoms after the 14th day. “

Despite unknowns over whether to obtain herd immunity by the end of August, University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono said authorities should focus only on vaccinating as many people as possible. in Jakarta.



People wearing protective masks undergo a health exam before receiving their dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a kindergarten in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 10, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS / Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The people, the private sector, they should all be involved, ”he said.

Mr Riono also noted that there are a lot of people who work or live in Jakarta but their ID card indicates that they live elsewhere and this could hamper vaccination.

Don’t focus on whether they have a Jakarta ID or not. It’s a very outdated approach. “

He added: It is enough to vaccinate as many people as possible Vaccines can only work if they are injected into people.

