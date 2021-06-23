Congress believes government is still obsessed with building the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modis





The opposition party said the Center does not take the vaccination campaign seriously, as evidenced by the exceptional hype created around the decision to give free vaccines Congress believes that the government is still obsessed with building the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of taking the vaccination campaign seriously, as evidenced by the exceptional hype created around the decision to give free vaccines and doses of over 80 lakh administered on Monday. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday: “Our country is only secure if a large vaccination campaign is carried out in a sustained manner. It is sad that the central government has not been able to move beyond a public relations event. , , RP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 23, 2021 The Modi government is overworked on a prime minister’s thanksgiving mission, trying to portray the administration’s accomplishment of 80 lakh (8 million) doses in one day as an unprecedented event. Large signs and banners were placed in the nation’s capital to thank the Prime Minister for announcing free vaccines for all and for organizing the special campaign on June 21. . While China has consistently vaccinated over 17 million people per day, India ranks 93rd in the world in terms of the percentage of the population fully vaccinated. This is not very encouraging as India is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. The government has promised to complete the exercise by the end of the year but the number of daily doses has fallen sharply after the June 21 figure. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed out in a tweet: The Delta plus variant has already arrived. So far, only 3.6% of the population has been fully immunized. But the Prime Minister plays the role of event manager. After patting their backs for high doses, the vaccination dropped by more than 40 percent the very next day. The propaganda formula of the vaccination record: In Madhya Pradesh, doses on June 20, 692; on June 21, 16.91 lakh; June 22, 4,825. High dose given one day for event, then huge drop. At least 80 to 90 lakh doses will need to be administered each day to reach the goal by December. + 3.6% PM EM 40% ..

1/2 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2021 Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram also tweeted: “Look at the figures for MP (Madhya Pradesh), Karnataka and Haryana from Sunday to Tuesday. BJP governments are pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day! Look at the numbers for UP (Uttar Pradesh) and Gujarat for a few more days. I am dismayed that prominent physicians attribute Monday’s toll to “planning.” The plan was to “fix” the numbers on Monday. “ Look at the numbers for MP, Karnataka and Haryana from Sunday to Tuesday.

BJP governments are pulling a rabbit out of a hat! Pure magic for a day! Watch UP and Gujarat numbers for a few more days pic.twitter.com/h3I0qeRfui P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 23, 2021 Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh also recalled how BJP veteran and Modi mentor LK Advani described the prime minister as the “best event manager”.







