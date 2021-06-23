Border Patrol Leader Who Supported Trump’s Wall Kicked Out | WGN 720 radio





CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) The head of the US Border Patrol was forced to step down on Wednesday after less than two years in a post that is in the crosshairs of a polarizing political debate.

Rodney Scott has written to officers that he will be reassigned, saying he will continue to work hard to support you over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Scott told senior agency officials on a call to discuss budgets and other matters he has 60 days to decide whether to reassign or retire, according to an official with direct knowledge of the issue who spoke on condition of anonymity as it was not scheduled for public release.

He said he was undecided. Raul Ortiz, Scott’s deputy, will serve as interim chef, Scott told officials on the call.

Scott, a career public servant, was appointed head of the border agency in January 2020 and enthusiastically adopted the policies of then-President Donald Trump, particularly on building a US-Mexico border wall . President Joe Biden canceled construction of the wall, one of his predecessor’s top priorities.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the border patrol, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott did not respond to a text or phone message.

This is not the first time that a border patrol leader has left the presidential administration with a change. Trump ousted Mark Morgan, a former FBI agent and the first foreigner to lead the agency in its 97-year history, during his first week in office. It happened less than a year after Morgan took the job under the Obama administration.

After his ouster, Morgan became a familiar face on cable TV, fiercely defending Trump’s border policy and returning to the president’s good graces before Trump brought him back into administration. As Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection for the United States, Morgan appointed Scott to lead the border patrol.

The head of the Border Patrol heads an agency of nearly 20,000 officers, is appointed by the CBP commissioner and is not subject to Senate confirmation. In April, Biden appointed Chris Magnus, the Tucson, Arizona police chief, to head the Border Patrol’s parent agency.

Scott, who has spent much of his career in San Diego, became an agent in 1992, when San Diego was by far the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Traffic plummeted after the government significantly beefed up law enforcement, but critics note the effort pushed people to remote areas of California and Arizona, where thousands have died. in the heat.

San Diego was also the place where wall construction began in the 1990s, which shaped Scott’s belief that barriers work.

It wasn’t, do it in San Diego and quit, he told The Associated Press in a 2019 interview. It was, “Let’s prove what works, then copy it to the southwest border so that we can improve security for the whole of the United States.

When Scott was appointed Area Manager for San Diego in 2017, he devoted most of his remarks in a change of command ceremony to the evolution of the region since the early 1990s. He shared the same history, in abridged form, with Trump on live television when the president visited prototypes of border walls four months later. Trump has often cited San Diego as a model of what he hoped to achieve along the border.

Scott refused to comply with a directive from the Biden administration to stop using terms like illegal alien in favor of descriptions like migrant.

His relatively short tenure as leader has been largely dominated by COVID-19 and a pandemic-related asylum ban that was introduced in March 2020 and remains in place.

US authorities recorded more than 180,000 encounters at the Mexican border in May, the highest number since March 2000. But the numbers have been magnified by the ban, which has encouraged repeated attempts to cross because getting caught n ‘ has no legal consequences.

Biden exempted unaccompanied children, allowing them to seek humanitarian protection in U.S. immigration courts. Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were recovered along the border in March, by far the highest month on record. April was the second highest and May was the third highest.

Close modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos