Kurds in Turkey say murder of party member is part of government crackdown | Voice of America





ANKARA / WASHINGTON – Last week, a radical Turkish nationalist walked into an office of Turkey's pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) and shot dead a woman inside. Police said the man's motive was to kill members of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered a terrorist group by Ankara and Washington. But the Kurdish woman, Deniz Poyraz, was not a member of the PKK. She was a member of the HDP and her death was condemned across the country, including by the government. A senior HDP leader told VOA that Poyraz's murder should not be seen as an isolated hate crime, but rather part of a broader government crackdown on his party. "Deniz Poyraz was not the only one targeted in this murder," said Pakize Sinemilliolu, co-leader of the Ankara branch of the HDP. "The government has been talking about our party for a long time.

download this video to view it offline. A statement posted on the HDP website linked Poyraz’s murder to the arrests of hundreds of party members and senior officials, including, in particular, charismatic leader Selahattin Demirta, who has been in jail since 2016 on related charges. to terrorism. On Monday, Turkey’s Constitutional Court ordered the HDP to stand trial for alleged links to the PKK. Prosecutors hope to ban the party from politics. “The HDP has been the subject of severe political attacks by the AKP (Justice and Development Party) government, in particular since the general elections of June 7, 2015,” the statement read. reference to the elections in which the HDP became the first pro-Kurdish. party in the modern history of the country to win enough votes to cross the electoral threshold necessary to obtain seats in Parliament. “We have been faced with police operations, detentions and arrests, as well as physical assaults by ultra-nationalist mobs, led or provoked by the government,” the statement added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly accused the HDP of links to terrorism, has condemned the murder. “We are working to ensure that no citizen of this country, whoever they are, is harmed,” Erdogan said on June 19. Rights groups have questioned the independence of the Turkish legal system. Last year, Dunja Mijatovi, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, called on Turkey to “restore judicial independence and end the practice of targeting human rights defenders. man, lawyers and journalists, and to silence them by using administrative and judicial actions “. The leader of a party, however, showed no sympathy for Poyraz’s death. “Let me tell you who Deniz Poyraz was,” Devlet Baheli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said at a meeting of the parliamentary group on June 22. “She was a militia collaborator who was part of a network that transferred urban PKK sympathizers to the mountains, to terrorist camps.” The MHP is part of a parliamentary coalition with Erdogan’s ruling AKP.

