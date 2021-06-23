



What happened: Don’t book that plane ticket to China just yet. Border restrictions may persist for another year as the country grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases, the the Wall Street newspaper reports. Although China has distributed more than a billion vaccines doses and vaccination plans at at least 70 percent of its population by the end of the year, Beijing is sticking to its timetable for opening borders to the second half of 2022. New visas will be limited to those who receive a Chinese vaccine available in more than 90 countries and meet other requirements. The Jing socket: China’s caution is beyond reproach. Even neighboring regions that had managed to avoid the worst of the pandemic in 2020, such as Taiwan, Malaysia and Vietnam, are now experiencing alarming rates of new infections. The most recent outbreak near China’s southern border is already causing huge headaches. The very transmissible Delta variant in Guangzhou not only triggered blockages, but also disrupted operations from a large port, with shipping delays threatening to strain global supply chains and ruin Christmas shopping. And, as China prepares for two pivotal events in 2022, it wants to avoid any further setbacks: First, the February Olympics, which will make Beijing the first city to host both the Summer Games. and winter; then there is the 20th Party Congress in October, which could see Xi Jinping assuming an unprecedented third term as head of government. For businesses, closing borders will mean things will continue as they did over the past year by working and presenting remotely, leveraging e-commerce, and meeting repatriated expenses. In fact, Chinese buyers have spent three more time on local luxury goods at home in 2020 than they would typically spend abroad. As such, limited travel has actually been beneficial for regional malls, domestic travel retail outlets, and brands that already have a presence in China. In addition, he even profited at daigou to some extent, as people continue to rely on surrogate shoppers to find specific luxury items overseas. While these restrictions are not ideal, it may be better than the risk. Even if world markets are recovering, the luxury industry remains heavily dependent on China for its sales; if the continent got sick, it would be the companies that coughed up the money. The Jing socketreports on major news and presents our editorial teams’ analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.







