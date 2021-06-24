New in-depth interview sees Trump questioning Dems, WHO, mainstream media over Wuhan lab layoff





Former President Donald Trump recently spoke with Dr Nicole Saphier for an in-depth Fox Nation interview to discuss recent findings regarding the potential origins of the coronavirus, the rejection of the Wuhan lab leak theory and the exit from his new book of the same name, Panic Attack: Playing Politics With Science. ‘

During the interview, Trump discussed his early claims about the Wuhan laboratory at the height of the pandemic for which he was criticized and labeled as racist and xenophobic by the media and politicians, now including the vice-president. President Kamala Harris.

“It seemed pretty obvious to me, I called him a long time ago,” Trump said.

Trump said he was “a little surprised” that the media even decided to cover the mounting evidence of a possible Wuhan Institute of Virology leak, given their early reprimands on Trump and those who supported the theory.

“It seemed to be fading away and it’s now the biggest topic that exists in America today and probably around the world,” Trump said.

Trump has also targeted Democrats and the World Health Organization for sailing alongside the media to play down the lab leak theory.

“The Democrats fought him to the end, I don’t know why, it doesn’t make them look better or worse if it was in Wuhan or somewhere else, but they fought him,” Trump said.

“Maybe because, that’s what I thought. If it was someone else, they would have let him go ahead.”

“Why do you think people fired you?” Saphier asked.

“They love to cancel some people, I guess I would be at the top of the list,” Trump replied.

He added that China’s “damage and tremendous damage” to the world, not just America, may have led to the eventual pull of history.

Turning his attention to the WHO, Trump said they had become a “spokesperson for China” and likely left serious damage to all evidence by investigating in the wrong places at the wrong time.

Trump said he believed a possible lab leak was likely an accident. Still, the former president said China should face the consequences of his actions.

“Ideally, we have to make China pay,” Trump said. “Something has to happen.”

