Perpres Ranham, Sumarsih hints that human rights become political commodity

Some families and victims of human rights violations (HAM) admitted that he was disappointed that Presidential Regulation No.53 of 2021 regarding the Human Rights Action Plan 2021-2025 (Ranham) did not include past serious human rights violations as priority.

One of the families of the victims of the Semanggi I tragedy, Sumarsih, said the presidential settlement on Ranham showed President Joko Widodo’s statement that he repeatedly wanted to resolve gross human rights violations was not consistent with his actions.

“But in reality, the resolution of gross past human rights violations is not included in Ranham 2021 in 2025,” Sumarsih said in a press conference broadcast on KontraS ‘YouTube channel on Wednesday (6/23 ).

Sumarsih noted that during the commemoration of World Human Rights Day on December 10 last year, Jokowi said he asked the Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD to resolve gross past human rights violations. Then Jokowi pointed out on December 14 by pushing the prosecutor’s office as the key to solving the problem.

In addition, Sumiarsih said, Jokowi’s pledge to resolve gross human rights violations was also made during his candidacy for the presidency in 2014. He says it is thanks to this pledge that many victims of violations have come forward. supported, even campaigned for Jokowi, including himself.

“This is just a political commodity, we can read about it in the middle of the period of President Jokowi’s government, when he named a suspect for serious human rights violations, namely the minister of Defense and Security, Pangab 98 Pak Wiranto has been appointed Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Coordinator, ”Sumarsih said

1965/1966 Murder Victims Research Foundation (YPKP) Chairman Bedjo Untung also admitted he was disappointed with the Ranham’s publication. As one of the victims of the 1965 incident, Bedjo admitted that he was waiting for Jokowi’s action to resolve cases of serious human rights violations in the past.

As a representative of the victims of the 1965 incident, Bedjo said the direction of the Jokowi government in resolving human rights cases was increasingly unclear. In fact, many of the victims of the 1965 incident were elderly and sickly.

Bedjo admitted he didn’t expect much from the state. He then called on survivors of gross human rights violations to lodge complaints against citizens who questioned state actions that failed to deliver on promises.

“The 65-year-old victims as we all know are elderly, sick and living in extraordinary economic hardship,” Bedjo said.

Meanwhile, representative of the Association of Families and Victims of Talangsari, Lampung, Edi Arsadad, also admitted that he felt the same as other families of victims. According to Edi, President Jokowi lied to the families of the victims of the Talangsari tragedy.

According to Edi, during the first campaign, Jokowi promised to resolve cases of gross human rights violations. However, until the end of Jokowi’s second term, Jokowi’s decisions fell far short of his initial political commitment.

“This is what makes us all very disappointed, really sorry,” Edi said.

PerpresRanham was released earlier this week. In article 1, of Presidential Regulation number 53 of 2021 concerning the National Human Rights Action Plan (RANHAM) 2021-2025, it is a document that contains strategic objectives to serve as reference to the government in the implementation of respect, protection, fulfillment, application and promotion of human rights in Indonesia.

Actions in favor of human rights at RANHAM are implemented by ministries, institutions and local governments.

According to research from CNNIndonesia.com, there are no plans to address past gross human rights violations, either in the main part of the presidential decree or in the two attachments. In fact, the president has repeatedly pledged the elimination of gross human rights violations committed in the past during his campaign and in office.

The word “human rights violations” appears only twice in Annex I concerning one of the target groups of the presidential regulations, namely the group of indigenous peoples.

