Failure to achieve Afghan peace is the “most immediate challenge” facing the SCO: Dr Moeed Yusuf





National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf at the 16th Shanghai Cooperation Organization National Security Advisors Meeting, June 22-23, 2021. Photo provided by the author Dr. Moeed Yusuf says failure to achieve Afghan peace is the “most immediate challenge” SCO faces.NSA warns of spoilers; says “everyone in the region who professes to prefer peace in Afghanistan does not actually do it. “Pakistan was the victim of” planned, sustained and sponsored terrorism across our borders “and that reality persists today, he said.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf said on Wednesday that failure to achieve peace in Afghanistan is the “most immediate challenge” facing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Dr Yusuf’s remarks came at the 16th SCO National Security Advisers Meeting held June 22-23 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, according to a statement from the Office of the National Security Advisor.

Member states, including Pakistan and India, issued a joint protocol signed by all NSAs at the end of the meeting, the statement said.

In his official summit statement, Dr Yusuf said Pakistan, which he says is a country historically most affected by developments in Afghanistan, is fully committed to supporting a stable, peaceful, sovereign and united Afghanistan at peace with himself and with his neighbors.

We firmly believe that a negotiated political settlement that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned is the only way to achieve the desired result, he added.

The national security adviser warned of spoilers, both inside and outside Afghanistan, adding that unfortunately not all people in the region who profess to prefer peace in Afghanistan do. do not actually.

He said Pakistan cannot allow Afghan soil to be used against him.

Dr Yusuf has been very vocal that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism against people under illegal occupation.

The adviser said Pakistan has been the victim of “planned, supported and sponsored terrorism across our borders.” He said that this is a reality unfortunately which continues today and “has at its roots actors who can present themselves as defenders of global cooperation against terrorism but in reality perpetuate it to create instability in our country and the region “.

Terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any race, religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group, he added.

Pakistan’s vision: from geopolitics to geoeconomics

The NSA has said Pakistan does not wish to be part of any camp politics or geopolitical confrontation. Pakistan’s vision for itself was that of a melting pot of positive global interests, he said.

He said Pakistan’s main priorities were to generate greater economic activity, reduce unemployment and reduce poverty, which is “completely in line with the leadership of the SCO”.

Dr Yusuf briefed the assembly on Pakistan’s success in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed the need to counter the negative economic impact of the pandemic and highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan to defend the Global Debt Relief Initiative.

He said the vision of a transformed Pakistan centered on economic security, adding that the country’s focus had “shifted from geopolitics to geoeconomics.”

Climate change

Dr Yusuf also briefed his counterparts on Pakistan’s efforts in the area of ​​climate change. He said Pakistan was a low carbon country but one of the most vulnerable to climate change.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has made climate change his top priority and has become one of the leaders of the South in environmental matters, he added.

Previous commitments

Earlier today, the NSA held an important bilateral meeting with its Russian counterpart. The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Platonovich, specially invited Dr Yusuf to hold a full-scale bilateral dialogue on NSA.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the two discussed issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral Pakistani-Russian relations, while sharing serious concerns about the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

