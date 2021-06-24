Donald Trump says Kamala Harris wouldn’t have planned a trip to the border if he didn’t go





Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris would not have planned a trip to the US-Mexico border if he did not go next week.

“After months of ignoring the southern border crisis, it’s great that Kamala Harris is finally going to see the tremendous destruction and death they have created – a direct result of Biden’s end to my very harsh border policies but fair, “the former president said in a statement.

Trump added: “If Gov. Abbott and I weren’t going next week, she never would have been!”

The vice president’s office confirmed on Wednesday that Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas on Friday. Home Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join her.

Harris was asked by President Joe Biden to lead the administration’s efforts to curb migration. A record number of people, mostly from Central America, have come to the US-Mexico border this year. There were 180,034 border crossings last month, according to US Customs and Border Protection, the highest figure in two decades.

The vice president has been widely criticized by Republicans for not visiting the border. Harris faced questions about visiting the area on her first international trip to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

Harris initially defended not going to the border, telling Guatemalan journalists it would be a “big gesture”. Pressed by NBC News on the matter later in the week, Harris said she would be heading to the border “at some point.”

President Donald Trump participates in a ceremony commemorating the 200th mile border wall at the international border with Mexico in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Trump announced earlier this month that he had accepted an invitation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott to visit the border on June 30. A dozen House GOP members plan to join the former president on the trip, Politico reported.

Abbott recently ordered the state to build a wall on its border with Mexico, a continuation of Trump’s signing pledge during his presidency. In addition to the $ 250 million “down payment” provided by the state, nearly $ 400,000 has been contributed to the project so far by the public.

Trump, Abbott and other Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for lifting immigration restrictions amid the recent wave of migrants. A spokesperson for Representative Jim Banks from Indiana, who will join Trump next week, said lawmakers will explain “how we can end this national embarrassment.”

“Harris and Biden received the strongest border in American history. And now it’s by far the worst in American history,” Trump said Wednesday.

