Politics
Boris Johnson must no longer flinch and let us live with this virus from July 19
Don’t flinch, PM
It’s hard to believe, finally, Spanish holiday destinations seem ready to join the green list. . . and on July 19, we could finally be free.
Not just restrictions on our travel or our businesses. Free even of masks and social distancing.
It’s hard to believe, not only because we’ve been living under Covid restrictions for so long, but because we’ve been here before and our hearts are broken.
Boris Johnson said we would be released last Monday before his over-cautiousness with the Indian variant ruled out this. No one wants more excuses. He must stick to this new date.
This means ignoring the doomsday prophets around him frightened by the increase in infections, especially with hospitalizations and deaths still at their lowest.
Instead, he needs to focus on the government’s terrifying numbers showing the monstrous losses we face if it postpones.
Even continuing to use masks alone would cripple the event industry. Additional restrictions, food and drink bans, or attendance limits could destroy it.
That’s the heinous cost of delay, PM.
We have to live with this virus. Boris must not back down from us any longer.
harry document
PULL on Harry and Meghan’s threads of truth and she tends to come undone.
Even their claim to have sought the Queen’s consent to use her nickname Lilibet was not so sold, according to the palace. Their inflammatory claims about Oprah have been even more hotly contested.
As the Queen politely said: Memories may vary.
But that can’t explain the new deviation from multimillionaire Harrys that my family literally cut me off. . . in the first quarter of 2020. That without his inheritance from Diana, he could not have moved to California.
Wait, wait a minute, as Oprah would say. Accounts show Charles gave her a substantial $ 4.4 million AFTER that. A source specifies that it was to support them in this transition.
Maybe that’s what being cut means for the young licensed ex-Royals who are now swimming in a sea of Netflix dollars.
Ordinary people will wonder why his truth and the real truth are as far removed as he is now from his family at home.
Hard cheese
A four-day STANDARD week is a beautiful fantasy for a utopian Britain we don’t live in.
The government is therefore right to put the lid on Peter Cheese, its czar of flexible work, and his crazy plan to cut a fifth of the grind of the week.
For years productivity in the UK has not been great. This is before Mr. Cheese swallows half-baked Corbynite cobbler’s pieces of Labors’ failed 2019 manifesto.
How dairy? Well, all be toast if we cut everyone’s hours and the economy crumbles and melts.
Doesn’t Mr Cheese give edam?
