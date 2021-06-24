Granholm defends US emissions targets: “If we don’t act, where are we?





Energy secretary Jennifer granholm Jennifer GranholmOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA to review part of cancer chemicals regulations at industry request | House GOP to launch climate caucus | Haaland Announces Program to Examine Impact of Indigenous Boarding Schools Cleaner US gas can reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy Overnight Energy: Schumer to trigger reconciliation process Wednesday | Biparty bill would ban ‘chemicals forever’ in cosmetics | Biden administrator considers Trump-era uranium reserve proposal MORE defended the United States’ carbon neutrality goals during testimony before the Senate Credit Committee on Wednesday, saying the United States had no choice but to take action regardless of Chinese efforts to reduce its own emissions. At the hearing on the Energy Departments Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request, Rank Member Sen. John kennedy John Neely KennedyPLUS (R-La.) Asked Granholm about how the United States would ensure Beijing cooperates with international climate agreements, saying Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party lie as they breathe. They probably built a coal plant while you and I were chatting, he added. The aim is to secure cooperation from China and India on the goals of the Paris Agreement, Granholm said. The two nations are the No. 1 and No. 3 emitters of carbon dioxide in the world. But what if they don’t? Kennedy responded. Granholm expressed confidence in the mechanisms to ensure cooperation under the agreement, saying: The administration has a strategy to ensure that everyone who signed this Paris agreement achieves the goals that they articulated. More importantly, she added, if we do not pursue this strategy [on emissions], then what ? The secretary cited recent natural disasters and phenomena in the United States exacerbated by warming temperatures, such as forest fires. If we don’t take action, where are we in relation to other disasters? she asked rhetorically. In his testimony, Granholm also called for the adoption of the US Jobs Plan, saying the multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan would position our country to be competitive in a global clean energy market and face challenges. the climate crisis and create millions of well-paying jobs. President of the Committee Diane finstein Dianne Emiel Feinstein Progressive groups step up pressure on Feinstein Young climate activists march past the Californian houses of Pelosi and Feinstein Cosmetic chemicals need a makeover MORE (D-Calif.) Asked Granholm about nuclear waste disposal, currently housed at Nevadas Yucca Mountain, which was funded in 2010 as a disposal site. [T]The plan is to get another site, not Yucca Mountain, but to get another place that accepts nuclear waste, replied Granholm. This will require some compensation. There is some interest, we just need to make sure that we complete this consent-based site selection process. Hopefully in the fall you will get a feel for what the landscape looks like.







