Donald Trump-appointed US border chief Rodney Scott has been ordered to leave by Joe Biden’s administration





The head of the US Border Patrol has said he is quitting his job within two years for a post that is in the crosshairs of a polarizing political debate.

Key points: The border chief had enthusiastically supported the policies of former President Donald Trump, Rodney Scott said he was removed from his post so the new administration could put his candidate in the role of vice-president. President Kamala Harris who is due to make her first trip to the border this week.

Rodney Scott has written to officers that he will be reassigned.

In a social media statement, Mr Scott said he received a letter offering him the option to resign, retire or relocate, without giving him a reason for his dismissal.

He said the notice came “so that the new administration can place whoever it wants in the job.”

Mr Scott, a career agent, was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically adopted the policies of then-President Donald Trump, especially with regard to the construction of a border wall. President Joe Biden called off construction of the wall.

Trump will visit the border wall

Donald Trump will travel to the southern United States border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott later this month.

Read more

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment. Mr. Scott did not immediately respond to a text.

Mr Scott had refused to comply with a directive from the Biden administration to stop using terms such as “illegal alien” in favor of descriptions such as “migrant.”

This is not the first time that a leader has left with a change in presidential administration. Mr Trump ousted Mark Morgan, a former FBI agent and the first foreigner to run the agency in its 97-year history, during his first week in office and less than a year after Mr Morgan took over the post under the Obama administration.

The head of the border patrol, who heads an agency of nearly 20,000 officers, is appointed by the Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and is not subject to confirmation by the US Senate.

In April, Mr. Biden appointed Chris Magnus, the Tucson, Arizona police chief, to head the Border Patrol’s parent agency.

RodneyScott was appointed by Mr. Trump to this post in 2020. (

Reuters: Carlos Barria

)

Mr. Scott, who has spent much of his career in San Diego, became an agent in 1992, when San Diego was by far the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. Traffic plummeted after the government dramatically increased law enforcement in San Diego, but critics note the effort has pushed people to remote areas of California and Arizona.

When Scott was appointed Area Manager for San Diego in 2017, he devoted much of his remarks in a change of command ceremony to how San Diego has evolved since the early 1990s.

He shared the same story, in abbreviated form, with Mr. Trump on live television when the president visited prototypes of border walls four months later. Mr. Trump has often cited San Diego as a model of what he hoped to achieve along the border.

Kamala Harris will make her first trip to the southern border of the United States

The news came as Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she would be making her first visit to the US-Mexico border on Friday since taking office.

Ms Harris will travel to the El Paso area, accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to a statement from senior adviser Symone Sanders.

The vice president has faced months of criticism from Republicans, and even some frustration from those in her own party, for not visiting the area.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s first overseas trip was to Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month.

AP: Jacquelyn Martin

)

She was commissioned earlier this year by Mr Biden to tackle the root causes of migration from Central America to the United States, and so far her main focus has been on educating local leaders. and advocacy groups with the aim of improving economic and living conditions in countries. in the southern United States.

Ms Harris said her goal was to offer residents of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Mexico hope for their future, so they no longer feel pressured to leave their homes for better. opportunities.

His aides have repeatedly insisted his efforts are separate from the security concerns plaguing U.S. officials trying to manage a spike at border crossings. But Republicans have pointed to Ms. Harris and Mr. Biden’s failures to get to the border to portray the administration as absent in a crisis.

Ms Harris will arrive in the area just days before Mr Trump heads to the border with a group of House Republicans and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Mr Trump will certainly take the opportunity to return the Republican attacks on soft Democrats on immigration.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said the trip was “part of a coordinated effort between her office, her job, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services. social, to continue to tackle the root causes and work in coordination to bring the situation under control.

US Customs and Border Protection recorded more than 180,000 encounters at the Mexican border in May, the highest number since March 2000. These figures were amplified by a ban on seeking asylum linked to the pandemic, which has encouraged repeated attempts to cross the border because getting caught was not legal consequences.

Republicans like Lauren Boebert (center) have attacked the Biden administration for its border policies. (

AP: JScott Applewhite

)

The numbers have even led some centrist Democrats to join Republicans in their calls for Ms Harris to visit the region.

Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat in Texas whose district stretches from south San Antonio to the southern border, wrote a letter to Ms Harris earlier this month urging her to “observe the ongoing humanitarian crisis and share the point of view of the Americans who live there “.

“I think it is essential that you meet with stakeholders and local residents, take their concerns into account and use their lived experiences to implement more effective policies,” he wrote.

Mr Cuellar posted a tweet on Wednesday thanking Ms Harris for her plans to visit.

PA

