Why is Narendra Modis’ great popularity in India increasing?





Recently, the Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker survey was conducted by an American data intelligence firm Morning Consult, which tracks approval ratings from world leaders from 13 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany , India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and United States – on a weekly basis. There is no doubt that Prime Minister Modi's global approval rating has fallen to 66%, from 75% previously, but it is still higher than that of world leaders from 13 countries, including Joe Biden of the United States, Vladimir Putin from Russia, Emmanuel Macron from France and the German Angela Merkel. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's NamrataBrar, Cisco Executive Chairman John Chambers said Prime Minister NarendraModi is the Leader of the Century and has, over the past two and a half years, laid the groundwork for the next 20 years of growth. Its concerted efforts to Make in India and make India autonomous (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), while constantly striving to present a more robust and assertive India on the world stage. He is committed to providing vaccines not only to the Indian population but also to neighboring countries and the world at large. This contrasts with the approach of rich countries who intend to purchase vaccine supplies only for their own populations. Notably, the Prime Minister's approval rating reached 84% on May 2-3, 2020, months after the COVID-19 pandemic. started. It was 82% in August 2019, three months after his re-election as Indian prime minister. According to the poll, the second position was occupied by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (65%), followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63%), Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (54%), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (53%), US President Joe Biden (53%), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (48%), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (44%), South Korean President Moon Jae-In (37% ), Spanish Pedro Snchez (36%)), Brazilian President JaireBolsonaro (35%), French President Emmanuel Macron (35%) and Japanese Prime Minister YoshihideSuga (29%). Prime Minister NarendraModi has been declared the winner of a 2019 Readers' Poll for the Most Powerful Person in the World conducted by a leading UK magazine. According to the magazine, more than 25 world leaders were named in the reader survey and four candidates were ultimately selected for the final round. These leaders were Prime Minister NarendraModi, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. While Trump won 21.9% of the readers' vote, the Chinese premier won 18.1% of the vote. The result of the polls was a clear message of Prime Minister Modi's massive global appeal and the power and position India has exercised in the international platform under Prime Minister Modi. Modihad won a landslide victory in the LokSabha polls and became Prime Minister consecutively for the second time. . His global image is impressive by far, with major world leaders calling him a close friend. Modi has been ranked among the world leaders, according to research from an American company. According to the PTI news agency, more than 75 percent of people approve of PM Modi while 20 percent disapprove of him, bringing his net approval rating to 55 percent. It's higher than any other world leader, the track closes Mod deserves praise for leading a nation of 1.3 billion people to follow strict lockdown rules to put India on the path to developing and distributing indigenous Covid-19 vaccines, Modi dominates the Indian political landscape more than ever since taking the helm seven years ago. Mantra of governance of Modis has a distinctly Indian idiom. This is clearly evident in his government's approach to the Covid crisis which has brought even some of the world's most developed countries to their knees. There is no doubt that since the government led by Modi came to power, people have confidence in the government and faith that the nation is moving in the right direction has increased dramatically. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due to a pandemic. Every Indian feels safe and trusts their leaders.

