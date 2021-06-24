Towards responsible Israeli-Iraqi relations – opinion





In the last Palestinian / Hamas-Israel outbreak and in the days that followed, innocent people suffered again. What a terrible waste of life, talent and resources. Some see no way to escape the next round of tit-for-tat attacks. I am perhaps a dreamer who sees possibilities to break the chain of violence and slowly but surely add links to a ring of peace. My dream, however, is rooted in the events of the 20th and 21st centuries and is shared by others in Iraq and the Arab world. Egypt created the first link in a peace ring in 1979 with the historic visit of then-President Anwar Sadat to Jerusalem. The visit helped end the blind rage, and the peace treaty between the two states saved the Egyptians and Israelis (Jews and Palestinians) from the dire consequences of a full-blown conflict. This first link in the ring of peace was forged by an ancient and entrenched Arab civilization and historically rooted Israel. Why can’t a link in the Ring of Peace be made with another deep-rooted ancient Arab civilization: Iraq? The Middle East has suffered greatly from recent conflicts. A new post-conflict approach is in the interests of Israel and Iraq. Both countries face regional geopolitical burdens: an expansionist Iran and a Turkey characterized politically by an Islamist / Ottoman ideology. Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) will not end Iran’s search for greater regional hegemony, nor will it stop Iran’s proxy war or its stated goal of dissolving the Jewish state . It also appears that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s worldview subtly feeds into the narrative of the Ottoman Empire’s hegemony that includes Jerusalem. In view of these external challenges, both Israel and Iraq can benefit from exploring genuine peace and forging a new alliance. Former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres once said, “We should use our imaginations more than our memories. We all know our history of enmity and mistrust, but we are not doomed to continue this history. It is in our hands to work hard to build a whole new bond of trust between the people of Israel and the people of Iraq. While politicians think about negotiations, tactics and strategies, I think about innovation and business. Peace can be cemented by expanding trade links, promoting innovation, sponsoring binational and multi-regional science exchanges, and developing educational exchanges and opportunities. Greater responsibility and freedom of action must be granted to entrepreneurs, tycoons, innovators, start-ups and businesses to normalize and build peace through economic progress. Business promotes realism, pragmatism and prosperity for all. Every day, through the media, we witness Iraq’s internal upheavals and daily struggles in its courageous transition from decades of dictatorship to a consolidated democracy. Democracy in Iraq is not perfect; it is still fractured and divided. Yet realpolitik with Israel can help advance democracy in the new Iraq. Iraq can learn from the processes Israel went through to create an open and democratic society. The Jewish community in Iraq has a history of two millennia, including periods of contribution and cooperation under Muslim rule. Members of the community were instrumental in building Iraq’s economy and commerce and in its cultural contribution to the Iraqi nation during the period of parliamentary kingdom from 1932 to 1958. What the headlines of media does not show is that many in Iraq and the Iraqi diaspora want their Iraqi Jewish brothers and sisters to return. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} The addition of an Iraqi link to the ring of peace now forged by Arab Gulf States such as the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, the link established by the Kingdom of Jordan, and new links with nations North Africa will contribute to the stability, prosperity and development of the region and bring hope and help to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli dilemma which must not ruin the lives of our children and grandchildren. The writer is an Iraqi businessman and Middle Eastern scholar with a PhD from the School of Government and International Affairs at Durham University, UK.







