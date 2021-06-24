FEC sued by watchdog for refusing to investigate Trump campaign





A government watchdog has taken legal action against the Federal Election Commission for refusing to investigate allegations that the campaign of then-President Donald Trumps was illegally coordinated with a super PAC, or political action committee, in the 2020 election race.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the District of Columbia by Campaign Legal Center Action on behalf of End Citizens United, a PAC seeking to overturn a 2010 Supreme Court ruling that overturned century-old funding restrictions on campaign and which allowed businesses and other groups to spend unlimited funds on the elections.

The legal offer challenges the decision of the Republican FEC commissioners to refuse to investigate the allegations, which were made by End Citizens United, without providing any justification, as was first reported by The Hill.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the FEC to investigate and determine whether the Trump campaign team violated campaign finance rules.

According to the lawsuit, on May 7, 2019, the Trump campaign released a public statement criticizing the dishonest fundraising practices of certain groups and advising potential donors that only five entities would be authorized or approved by Mr. Trump or the Republican National Committee. (RNC).

Four of those entities were official campaign or party organizations, and the fifth was America First Action, a super PAC, according to the lawsuit.

Noting that the Federal Election Campaign Act (FECA) and FEC regulations prohibit campaigns from soliciting contributions to super PACs unless certain critical steps are taken to ensure that the contributions solicited do not come from prohibited sources or exceed no federal contribution limits, the lawsuit says the Trump campaign took no such action in its May 7 solicitation.

Instead, he accuses the former president’s campaign team of issuing blanket approval of contributions to the approved super PAC contributions which would include corporate and unlimited funds, also known as cash. soft, which federal candidates are prohibited from soliciting.

End Citizens United had filed an administrative complaint with the FEC, alleging that the Trump campaign violated campaign finance laws by soliciting and directing funds to America First Action regardless of source bans and contribution limits of the FECA, according to the lawsuit.

He said that after reviewing the allegations, career non-partisan FEC lawyers in his Advocate General’s office recommended that the Commission find reasons to believe the Trump campaign violated the rules of campaign funding by soliciting soft cash contributions for America First Action.

However, he says: Despite compelling evidence and the recommendation of his general counsel, on April 20, 2021, FEC commissioners found themselves deadlocked on a vote to find reason to believe the Trump campaign violated the law.

The FEC’s failure to find reasons to believe and its dismissal of the plaintiffs’ administrative complaint was arbitrary, capricious and against the law, according to the lawsuit. The Commission has not even provided an explanation for its action, failing which its decision does not meet the most basic requirement of reasoned decision-making.

A spokesperson for the FEC told The Independent that the commission is not commenting on the disputes.

The development comes after the owner of the National Enquirer agreed to pay a civil fine of $ 187,500 to the FEC for illegally aiding Mr. Trumps’ 2016 campaign by deleting a story about a woman claiming to have had an affair with him.

In that case, the commission argued that American Media Inc, the parent company of the Enquirer, and its CEO David Pecker had indeed made an illegal contribution to Mr. Trump’s campaign when it bought the story from Karen McDougals in August 2016 to keep it in envelopes.

