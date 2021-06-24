14 JK political leaders to attend multi-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi









ANI |

Update: June 24, 2021, 1:13 AM IS

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): No less than 14 prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir are expected to attend the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

This is the first high-level interaction between the Center and predominantly Kashmiri political leaders since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was split into two Union territories.

Among the leaders expected to attend the meeting are Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir from Congress; Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference; Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Altaf Bukhari of the JK Apni Party; Ravinder Raina, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta from BJP; MY Tarigami from CPI (M); Professor Bheem Singh of the National Panthers Party; and Sajad Gani Lone from the Peoples’ Conference.

Interior Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Interior Minister will also attend the meeting.

Political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, and the leaders of the BJP, Ravinder Raina and Kavinder Gupta, arrived in New Delhi to attend the multi-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We learn from reliable sources that no fixed agenda has been set for the meeting and that a freewheeling discussion is expected on June 24.

However, delimitation, statehood and assembly elections should remain key issues to be discussed at the multi-party meeting.

Although the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) agreed to attend the meeting, its leaders, especially the leader of the People’s Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti, said they would call on New Delhi to reinstate Articles 370 and 35 A.

Earlier today, ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister, the leader of the Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari, welcomed the multi-party meeting with Prime Minister Modi and said: “I regard this as a positive development. The Prime Minister had started a process on March 14, 2020, when a delegation from the Apni Party met with him and now he has called an all-party meeting. It is a welcome step. “

Meanwhile, a day before the multi-party meeting called by the Prime Minister, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday held virtual talks with its representatives in Jammu and Kashmir and its deputy commissioners regarding the demarcation of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the Union. Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 was notified by the government on August 9, 2019, which paved the way for the creation of two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which will have a legislature and Ladakh, without her.

The law provides that the number of seats in the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be increased from 107 to 114, and the boundaries of constituencies will be determined by the Election Commission. (ANI)







