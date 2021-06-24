Empty rhetoric will not work | BedfordBulletin.com





Joe managed to find his way back to the White House after his first trip abroad. He has held meetings with the leaders of the G7 group of countries, as well as with the leaders of NATO and the European Union (EU). This resulted in the usual public statements that sound great and likely won’t mean anything.

He then met Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. I didn’t hear if anyone noticed if the front of his pants were wet after he got out of the meeting. He held a press conference afterwards where he hit his chest and bragged about the stern warnings he gave to Vladimir Vladimirovich if the Russian president did not change his behavior.

There is also a picture of Joe shaking hands with Vladimir Vladimirovich. I wonder if Joe counted his fingers afterwards, because this Russian guy is delicate.

I’m sure Joe didn’t have the trembling Vladimir Vladimirovich in his shoes. Things are actually going well for the Russian leader and the empty rhetoric from Joe will go no further than for Barack Obaloney.

Vladimir Vladimirovich gets what he wants in Belarus. He would like to absorb Belarus into Russia, but would be content to be able to station large Russian forces there. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko managed to keep Vladimir Vladimirovich at bay, pitting him and the EU against each other. Now he can’t do it again after his little act of air piracy turns him into an outcast in the west. The reactions within the European Union and Great Britain pushed him into the loving embrace of the bear.

He is afraid of him most of Europe. Russian troops are still massed on the Ukrainian border. Vladimir Vladimirovich has no plans to invade Ukraine – at least that’s something the cautious ex-KGB colonel would rather not do. He would rather intimidate the Ukrainian government into accepting a settlement in two favorable separatist oblasts. The intimidation stems from the fact that if Vladimir Vladimirovich wanted to move Russian troops to the two separatist oblasts in Ukraine, no one could do anything to stop him. Again, he prefers not to invade because war is a risky thing, but the fact that he can make it a credible unspoken threat.

Sweden is very scared of Russia, to the point that it has in fact increased its actual military spending and is organizing exercises aimed at countering an attempted Russian invasion. Russia is very unlikely to invade Sweden, but the Swedes are still scared.

To the east, there is China. The G7 issued statements harshly criticizing China’s aggressive actions, which sparked the usual hysterical cries from Beijing. The Chinese government cannot bear to be criticized. In reality, the Chinese government does not feel threatened because Chinese dictator Xi Jinping knows this is just empty rhetoric. Most of the G7 countries are bitches who don’t want to risk disrupting their economic ties with China to do anything.

Something similar is a big reason for Vladimir Vladimirovich to take any threatening G7 rhetoric with a grain of salt. Note that Joe did not even attempt to use sanctions to block work on Nord Stream 2, the pipeline under the Baltic Sea that will bring Russian natural gas to Europe. Germany, which desperately wants Russian natural gas, vehemently opposed the sanctions and Joe followed suit.

Another reason that neither China nor Russia are particularly concerned about Joe’s stern warnings is that America’s ability to do anything other than stern warnings is waning. Our army is in decline. Joe’s multibillion-dollar budget contains only a 1.6% increase in military spending, less than the rate of inflation. A Wall Street Journal editorial in the June 16 edition of the Journal noted that we need a 3-5% increase in military spending to keep pace with China and Russia.

America’s lack of defense spending is particularly damaging to the navy. Ships take a long time to build. The Chinese Navy, which now has 350 ships, is already larger than ours and China is building more. We are also building more ships, but we are retiring existing ships faster than we are building new ones. At the current rate, if we don’t change course, China, 20 years from now, might think it’s safe to risk starting a war with us.

Of course, Congress will have the final say on the budget, and it may be more pro-military than it is now. But I bet it’ll be way short of what’s needed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos