MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Says Cyber ​​Guys Will Make Sure Trump Is President By This Fall At Tampa Rally

This past weekend, a host of far-right con artists, coronavirus truths, and QAnon devotees gathered for the Reopen America Tour at the River at Church in Tampa Bay, which is conveniently led by evangelical conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne.

The three-day event brought together high-profile guests from Trump World, including disgraced national security adviser and military coup candidate Michael Flynn, accused tax crook Roger Stone and the Pizzagate push-girl. Ann Vandersteel, to name a few.

But arguably one of the most prominent speakers was Mike MyPillow Guy Lindell, who spent the better half of a year unsuccessfully trying to get anyone to listen to his incredibly stupid and unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

According to Right Wing Watch, during his presentation, Lindell lamented that no one in the media, or in the courts for that matter, takes him seriously anymore. So, to get his message across that the election was stolen from Trump, Lindell has now resorted to cyber guys.

What I’m going to do to bring this to the world, said Lindell, it’s called a cyber-symposium. And what is it, am i gonna have a place at the end of july it’s your job everyone to spread the word to the world gonna get every cyber guy who has credentials they’re called the CISSP credentials they’re going to be there.

Bringing in all the cyber guys, he continued. They are going to be there. Then brought all the media. Maybe Fox will even appear! What a design. And then were going to bring in all the senators, governors, even the corrupt, Brian Kemp and legislatures, secretaries of state, and every government official who wants to be there, because when we show them these packet captures, we were just gonna give them all these cyber guys so they can get their own guy off, how many votes were returned here in tampa? Here is. Boom. It will be a global event. Millions of people are going to see it, and these Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they are going to be 9-0 as this country was attacked. The election will fall. Donald Trump will be in power this fall, that’s for sure.

Recently, Lindell confessed to Daily Beast that he lost $ 7 million after redeveloping 75% of his pillow factories to make face masks, which he now says he wants to burn out of sheer anger.

This post originally appeared on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

