Why were Pakistan’s objections to the repeal of Section 370 not heeded?

The childish manner in which Islamabad responded to the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution clearly indicates that it was ultimately defeated by New Delhi on the Kashmir issue. While the Pakistani Prime Minister [PM] Imran Khan may be of the opinion that this action is illegal because it violates UNSC resolutions, but his perceptions are unfortunately completely removed from reality – a fact validated by Islamabad’s dismal failure to seek the revocation of the article 370 despite having tried every conceivable trick in the book and many more!

Khan’s desperation is evident from the fact that instead of substantiating his claims with legally defensible arguments, he chose to level innings that were more like the tongue in the cheeks of the famous BBC comedy show, Yes, Prime Minister. Some examples he wants the world to believe that by removing Article 370, New Delhi has:

Party against [Indias] Constitution, they went against a verdict of their Supreme Court as well as that of Jammu and Kashmir [J&K] High Court. Attacked against 17 UN Security Council resolutions [UNSC], as well as the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] resolution. Went against Shimla’s deal.

Some questions for PM Khan:

How does the decision to repeal Section 370 taken by the democratically elected Indian government violate the Indian Constitution? Which verdict of the Supreme Court of India and the J&K High Court was violated by the decision to repeal Section 370? If this decision did indeed violate UNSC and UNGA resolutions, then why didn’t the UN call on New Delhi to restore the status quo ante on this issue? Which clause of the Shimla Accord prohibits New Delhi from amending the Indian Constitution?

You don’t have to be a legal eagle or a constitutional expert to understand that every government has the right to change the constitution of the country by following the stipulated procedures. So, will the Pakistani Prime Minister explain how New Delhi’s repeal of Section 370 becomes a unilateral issue? Second, since the inclusion of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution was an independent decision of the Indian government and had nothing to do with the UN, to imply that its repeal violates the resolutions of the UNSC and the UNGA is outright. hilarious! Finally, since amending the country’s Constitution is an internal matter, how does the repeal of Section 370 violate the Shimla Accord?

Khan also alleged that by repealing Section 370 “They [GoI] wanting to change the demography, and that Changing the demography of a region is contrary to the Geneva Convention. This is considered a war crime. They violated Indian and international laws to impose their ideology. In order for people to understand what he means, Khan must provide credible evidence to support his charge of demographic change. Furthermore, he must explain that if the repeal of Article 370 is not only a violation of the Geneva Conventions, but also a war crime, then why has Islamabad not brought a complaint against New Delhi before the International Court of Justice [ICJ]? Since he has declared himself “the Kashmiri Ambassador”, why does he not take legal action to undo what he considers to be New Delhi’s blatant injustice to the people of Kashmir?

The point is that Imran Khan is both upset and embarrassed as his endless rhetoric on the repeal of Section 370 being a life-changing diabolical event that deserved an immediate overthrow did not find any valid support from the international community. However, no one other than Khan himself is to blame for ending up with an egg on his face as he stubbornly refused to see the writing on the wall ignoring clear indications that the claims Pakistanis lacked foundation. Some examples:

Just days after the repeal of Article 370, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that while the UN Secretary General was closely monitoring the situation “with concern and called for a maximum of restraint ”, it“ simultaneously recalls the 1972 agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Shimla Agreement, which stipulates that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir must be settled. by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. Wasn’t this a clear indication that the UN had no intention of intervening in the question of the repeal of Article 370? After the repeal of Article 370, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the UN Secretary General requesting UN intervention on this issue. Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi met UN Secretary General, Chief of Staff Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti as well as Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, [who was serving as President of UNSC for the month of August] and asked for the indulgence of the UN on this matter. However, when asked about Qureshis letter, Wroneckas’ brief response was “No comments” – could there be a more direct indication that the UN found no basis for the Pakistani FM request for UN intervention?

Khan and Qureshi claim to have a very strong case but have been disappointed by the international community. However, both knew from the start, that aside from the voids, Islamabad’s repeal blitzkrieg against Section 370, while full of noise and fury, is devoid of any substance. Otherwise, why would Khan on his return from the UNGA 2019 meeting make the pessimistic remark that Pakistan will support the Kashmiris even if the world does not? Likewise, if Qureshi was so convinced that Pakistan’s request to revoke the Section 370 repeal decision was valid, then why did he warn his compatriots that you [people] should not live [a] fool’s paradise because no one will stand there [at UNSC] with garlands in hand? So who are these two dupes?

One of the positive effects of repealing Section 370 is that the people of Kashmir have achieved three very important things. First, instead of serving the people of J&K as claimed by those with vested interests that benefited from its convoluted provisions, Section 370, in effect, discriminated against women and minorities. Additionally, since the Supreme Court’s instructions were not valid to J&K due to this provision, this has hampered progress as the benefits of several public welfare initiatives like the right to information and to education was not available to the residents of J&K.

Second, the repeal of Section 370 fully exposed how the Pakistani Kashmiri narrative was built on a bundle of lies and once again made it indisputable that J&K is an integral part of India. Finally, everyone knows that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved through Indo-Pakistani dialogue and, therefore, Islamabad’s refusal to engage with New Delhi unless the repeal of Article 370 being revoked clearly shows that Islamabad is more concerned with renovating its tarnished image than seeking an early resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Cordier: In 2019, Khan lowered his own position within the international community by misusing the podium of the United Nations General Assembly to incite the people of Kashmir with provocative and misleading innuendos. He spoke about the people of J&K caged like animals in houses and even made an extremely suggestive allusion when saying, but what will happen when 8 million Kashmiris come out of a lockdown [lifting of precautionary curbs, imposed consequent to Article 370 abrogation] ? I’m afraid there is a bloodbath. The fact that Khans made a lot of noise and that the toxic prognosis of a bloodbath in the post-article 370 J&K did not materialize is an explicit indication that the Kashmiris’ disillusionment with Islamabad’s duplicity over Kashmir is almost complete!

Nilesh Kunwar

Writer is a retired Indian Army officer who served in the terrorism infested areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. He is a “Kashmiri observer” who closely monitors developments in the state.

