Wedding day dilemma as Boris Johnson delays lifting of lockdown
YOUR wedding day is supposed to be one of the best days of your life, a celebration with your friends and family, so you can’t help but feel those whose special days have been affected.
Boris Johnson’s announcement last week revealed the much-anticipated delay in completely relaxing lockdown restrictions due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Any number of guests can now be invited to a wedding ceremony or reception held outdoors or in a public place secured by Covid, but venues must decide how many people they can accommodate while by respecting the rules of social distancing.
They must also provide table service, while dancing and singing are still restricted.
All the decisions give a headache to Susan Hart – a Knutsford resident for 11 years – who is due to marry her partner on Saturday July 10 at St Oswald’s Church, Lower Peover and have a reception at the Mere Court Hotel .
“We were 50/50 as to whether or not this would be allowed at full capacity. We had kind of resigned ourselves to the fact that we were going to have to reduce our number to 30, ”said Susan, 44.
“But the problem is, all of our guests think ‘oh yeah, we can go because they have the right to have unlimited numbers’, but it’s not that simple.”
Susan continued, “To be honest, it’s a bit of a nightmare.
“We had to cancel the DJ for the evening as no dancing is allowed and our evening barbecue will have to be table service only.
“Although wedding planner Megan has been extremely helpful in answering all of our questions since the new rules were announced.”
There are still rules in place to prevent the spread of the virus as well as the aforementioned at the reception, and they include guests wearing face masks during the church ceremony and being seated all day without being able to mingle. to others.
“We were going to have champagne and canapes to greet everyone and now we have to sit down so we can’t just walk around and so” thank you for coming and hope you had a great day “This is not socially permitted,” Susan, a human resources manager, added.
“Obviously we’re really excited, we know whatever happens we’re going to make the most of it and we’re going to have a great day and everyone we love and care about is here to support us, but this just took the sparkle a bit that we can’t get past and actually greet our guests.
Test events with hundreds of attendees can still take place, but the number of weddings is limited – something Susan considers unfair.
She added: “It’s not fair at all. Huge life event and we can’t have fun the way we wanted – it’s just not fair.
“Overall, we won’t have the day we wanted but we intend to make the most of a bad situation.”
picture credit
