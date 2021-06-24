GUIDE: Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Wellington





Trump will speak at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The event starts at 7:00 p.m.

WELLINGTON, Ohio For the first time since leaving office in January, former President Donald Trump will host a campaign-style rally this Saturday evening at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington.

We’ve put together a handy guide to prepare you for Trump’s return to Northeast Ohio. Here’s what you need to know:

When / Where / How can I get tickets?

The event will take place at the Lorain County Fairgrounds starting at 7 p.m. The doors will open at 2 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

If this message from Trump on his Save America PAC is any indication, many supporters have already secured their tickets for the event: “Large crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday evening. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN AGAIN! “

There are already Trump supporters who are in Welllington for Saturday’s festivities. Front Row Joes, Mike Boatman and Rick Frazier, camp at the Lorain County Fairgrounds to secure a front row seat for the rally.

Why is the former president coming to Ohio?

Trump is traveling to Wellington to campaign for Max Miller, whom he backed in the 2022 race for Ohio’s 16th Congressional District against outgoing GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez. Miller is a former presidential campaign and senior adviser to Trump.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who has done a great job in the White House and will be a fantastic congressman,” Trump said in his statement endorsing Miller.

Gonzalez was one of ten Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

According to Trump’s PAC Save America, the rally in Wellington will mark the first of many appearances by the former president “in support of candidates and causes that advance the MAGA agenda and the achievements of President Trump’s administration.”

Will there be other GOP officials and candidates at the rally?

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has confirmed to 3News that he will not be attending Saturday’s event due to a family engagement. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also skips the Wellington rally, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Toledo Blade reports that DeWines’ main opponent next year, former US Representative Jim Renacci, will attend the rally. Senate candidates Josh Mandel and Jane Timken have each confirmed their attendance, but not in an official capacity. Trump has yet to approve a candidate in either race.

Representative Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, will also be present at the rally. “Damn, Mr. Jordan will be there,” a Jordan spokesperson told The Blade earlier this week.

