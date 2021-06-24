Another’s Eyes – Journal – DAWN.COM





WHEN our leaders are made without any quality checks, it helps to examine them through the eyes of others, rather than the mirror of self-adulation.

In 1958, the Governor General, Ghulam Mohammad, attempted to hand over authority to General Ayub Khan. He ordered him to produce a Constitution within three months. You mean old man, Ayub Khan muttered to himself.

When Ayub Khan took over, British High Commissioner Morrice James wrote: Ayub and his British-oriented colleagues were relics of a vanished order of things: some of them were military officers who had been trained in Sandhurst and in the old Indian army.

James’ opinion of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was more pronounced. Bhutto had the foul smell of hellfire in him. It was a case of corruption optime pessima [the corruption of the best is the worst of all]. He was an imperfect angel [lacking] a sense of the dignity and worth of others; his own self was what mattered.

In 1971, Dr. Henry Kissinger used President Yahya Khan as a bridge to Communist China, but saw him as nothing but a bluffer, a straightforward soldier with limited imagination. Prime Minister Zhou Enlai thought Yahya Khan was probably a good man, a man of good intentions, but he didn’t know how to lead an army, how to fight. Dr. Kissinger was also dismissive of American generals: there are very many intelligent colonels and very few intelligent generals.

Being PM involves more than dealing with fastballs.

General Ziaul Haq naturally received few compliments from the Indians. BJP leader LK Advani thought there was something artificial about his cordiality; journalist Kuldip Nayar regretted calling him a ruthless dictator; and a former Indian Ambassador Natwar Singh recalled that Ziaul Haq had the power, but not the personality. There was something misshapen in there [.] His lack of charisma was compensated by an astonishing display of tahzeeb, tahammul and sharafat (politeness, patience and civility). Like Chou En-lai, he was a master of public relations.

His general colleague Pervez Musharraf had no time for Nawaz Sharif or for his brother Shehbaz, who, he observed, in the presence of their late father behaved more like courtiers than sons. Now that he and Nawaz Sharif are incarcerated in Dubai and London, Musharraf may wish to reconsider his words: Exile and isolation are an opportunity for introspection and critical self-analysis. Nawaz Sharif apparently learned nothing from his exile and failed to grow intellectually or politically.

Another former Prime Minister and resident of London much to His Majesty’s delight, Shaukat Aziz, might prefer not to be reminded when, as Prime Minister, he tried that kind of gigolo charm in Saville’s costume. Row on US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice. She stared at him. At the end of the meeting, he was babbling.

The United States saw and sees Pakistan quite differently, in the shorter term. Condoleeza Rice’s summary of US-Pakistan relations could have been written for today: Pakistan is like a gravely ill patient. You know, you get up everyday, you take the pulse, you deal with the fever that has set in overnight, and you just try to keep it alive for the next day.

Another playboy-turned-prime minister released his memoir as a prelude to taking office. It contains unvarnished sketches of today’s leadership. From Asif Ali Zardari he wrote that he became president by the words of a will that no one could authenticate. He lambasted Zardari for bothering the Americans to give him economic resources so that I could win over the people, so that there was something for them.

Imran Khan’s greatest contempt is reserved for his immediate and elusive predecessor Nawaz Sharif. In clinical notes that Dr Freud would have been proud of, PM Khan analyzed that Nawaz’s real dream was to be the captain of the Pakistan cricket team. And in a hilarious rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s cricket claims, he described how Nawaz Sharif volunteered to be the first batsman against the fast bowlers of the West Indies, facing them with nothing more than his batting pads, a floppy hat and a smile. Fortunately, Nawaz Sharif was knocked out on the second ball.

Being Prime Minister, as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and now Imran Khan discovered, involves more than facing fast bullets, googlies, bouncers and murderers. When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto refused to roll back our nuclear program, Dr Kissinger threatened to make Pakistan a horrific example. When Nawaz Sharif detonated the first nuclear explosion in Chagai in 1998, he defied US sanctions. Refusal to allow US surveillance windows could lead to similar reprisals.

One wonders if Imran Khan had foreseen such a specter when, as he puts it, he dreamed that one day the Pakistani test team would find out that they were a short player, and that he would raise his hand, would be selected. and would be brought in to suddenly become a hero.

The writer is an author.

www.fsaijazuddin.pk

Posted in Dawn, June 24, 2021

