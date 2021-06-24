China wants to have the capacity to invade and hold Taiwan over the next six years, but may not intend to do so in the short term, the chairman of the heads of state told Congress today. Joint Major, General Mark Milley.

Milley said testimony to Congress earlier this year from former U.S. Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral Phil Davidson and current INDOPACOM commander Admiral John Aquilino that China was preparing to take Taiwan over the next six years, was based on Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s comments to the People’s Liberation Army.

Their assessment is based on a speech by President Xi who challenged the People’s Liberation Army to accelerate its modernization programs to develop the capabilities to seize Taiwan from 2035 to 2027. If the Ambassadors Aquilino and Davidson said China has an intention, has made a decision, and they intend to invade and take over Taiwan, so I don’t agree with that. I see no evidence of this actual intention or decision making. What I’m talking about is capacity, he said in response to Representative Elaine Luria (D-Va.) At the hearing.

It is an ability, not an intention to attack or grab. My assessment is an operational assessment. Do they intend to attack or seize in the short term defined as the next year or two. My assessment of what I have seen right now is no, but that could always change. Intention is something that can change quickly.

The difficulty of an invasion of Taiwan remains a major obstacle for the PLA.

I don’t see it coming out of the blue. There is no reason for it and the cost to China far exceeds the benefit and President Xi and his army would do the math and they know that an invasion to take over such a large island, with so many people and the defensive capabilities available to the Taiwanese, would be extraordinarily complicated and costly. At this point in the next 12-24 months, I don’t see any indicator warnings yet, he said.



In March, Davidson told the Senate that the threat of an invasion of Taiwan had accelerated.

I fear they are accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order, which they have long said they want to do by 2050. I worry that ‘they are bringing that goal closer, he continued. Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before this date. And I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact the next six years.

Later that month, Aquilino told the Senate during his confirmation hearing for INDOPACOM that Taiwan’s defense was the region’s biggest military problem.

The most dangerous concern is that of a military force against Taiwan. To combat this, the forward position west of the international deadline is how Admiral Davidson describes it and I agree that the forces are positioned to be able to respond quickly, and not just our forces, Aquilino told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

This problem is much closer to us than most realize.

Following Milleys’ comments on Wednesday, Luria responded that the budget proposal for FY2022 did not contain sufficient funds for shipbuilding or enough money for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative, and she was unnecessarily proposing to decommission warships.

The budget does not reflect that sense of urgency when you see a shrinking fleet rather than a growing fleet to counter China and threats in the Pacific, she said.

