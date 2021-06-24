Oath Keeper Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy for the Capitol Riot | Donald Trump News





Right-wing militia member Oath Keepers on Wednesday became the first to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge related to the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The man, Graydon Young, a 54-year-old resident of Engelwood, Fla., Has pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal conspiracy and a second count of obstructing formal process.

Young is one of 14 members of the Oath Keepers group charged with crimes including conspiracy and obstructing formal proceedings for participating in the assault on Congress and the only Oath Keeper to plead guilty to conspiracy to this day.

Five people died in the riot, including a Capitol police officer. Young is the brother of Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, North Carolina, who also faces charges in the case.

LARGE!

The 2nd defendant OathKeeper is expected to plead guilty in the January 6 uprising case. Graydon Young from Florida

Arrive at 2 p.m. today

Will he agree to cooperate? Will there be an open discussion on witness protection?

This is the epicenter of the January 6 lawsuit pic.twitter.com/2F5bHqRIQO

Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 23, 2021

More than 480 people have been arrested and charged with participating in the unrest, which saw rioters smash windows, fight police inside and outside the Capitol and dispatch lawmakers and the vice president of the time, Mike Pence, in hiding.

The riot followed a heated speech in which Trump repeated false claims that his electoral defeat was the result of widespread fraud. The rioters were aimed at preventing a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Another defendant, Robert Reeder, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of parade, demonstration or picketing in a Capitol building.

A judge is also expected to deliver the first criminal conviction to one of the Capitol rioters on Wednesday. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, Indiana, agreed last month to plead guilty to a single charge of marching, protesting or picketing at a Capitol building.

Federal prosecutors have recommended three years probation, a $ 500 fine and 40 hours of community service.

There is no evidence that the accused poses a continuing threat to the public or that she will engage in similar behavior in the future, prosecutors said in their sentencing note, adding that a probationary period three years would place it under government surveillance for a significant period. period of time.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC after protesters breached security as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Certification of the electoral vote [File: Saul Loeb/AFP]Federal prosecutors said in court documents that Young planned on Dec. 22 to travel from Florida to North Carolina on Jan. 4, with a return trip on Jan. 8.

On December 26, prosecutors said, he wrote to a Florida company engaged in guns and combat training: I joined Oath Keepers. I recommended your training to the team. For this purpose, four of us would like to train with you.

The indictment says Young and eight other indicted OathKeepers made their way into a pile of steps on the east side of the Capitol building.

The Oath Keepers are a loosely organized group of activists who believe the federal government is infringing on their rights and explicitly focus on recruiting current and former police, emergency services, and military personnel.

Reeder, a 55-year-old Maryland resident, has pleaded guilty to marching, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building. He faces a maximum of six months in prison.

In a court hearing, Reeders’ attorney stressed that his client had not touched anything, destroyed anything, or physically engaged in any kind of resistance while inside the Capitol. .

The hearings come amid the Biden administration’s plans to root out extremism in government agencies and deal with far-right threats.

A plan unveiled by the Justice Department on June 15 hopes to limit the spread of extremist threats while preventing the recruitment and mobilization of extremist organizations by cooperating with tech companies. It aims to investigate the extremist views of members of the government and the military.

Reeder told the judge he worked for the United States Transportation Security Administration, but since being charged he has been unable to work and has been forced to rely on random odd jobs such as paint a friend’s house. My security clearance has been revoked, Reeder said.

He is due to be sentenced on August 18.







