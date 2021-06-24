bne IntelliNews – Columnist argues Turkey has become a cartoonish state

Turkey has become a cartoonish state under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. This is the assertion of Burak Bekdil, an Ankara-based columnist and member of the Middle East Forum, who, in a item for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA), also examined how the deteriorating economic conditions in the country are driving Erdogans in the opinion polls.

The spiral of mismanagement is in full swing, sometimes surprising even Erdogan’s followers, Bekdil wrote.

Popular support for Erdogans’ ruling alliance has fallen to just over 32%, according to a May poll by pollster Turkey Report. Only 26.3% of those polled said they would vote for the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP), while 6% would support the Ultra-Nationalist Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the electoral partner junior.

This is not the Turkey we dreamed of, told BESA, according to Bekdil, a close associate of Erdogan and co-founder of the ruling AKP president. Turks cannot decide whether to laugh or cry over several cases that have made headlines in the space of just a month, he said.

Explaining his description of Turkey as a cartoonish state, Bekdil referred to cases of pranks in the country recently, including a ridiculous amount of around 50 US cents that a restaurant owner was able to get from a program of government aid that provided cash assistance to affected small businesses. by COVID-19; the imposition of a ban on the sale of alcohol as part of containment measures in the event of a pandemic; the provision by some AKP-ruled municipalities in Turkey with hundreds of gray passports, sold to party faithful, their families and friends so that they can migrate illegally to member countries of the European Union; a criminal complaint against ENAG, a group of academics which began publishing its own inflation figures in September, amid widespread suspicion that the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) is under-reporting the inflation data to, according to Bekdil, avoid stirring up public discontent with the government; and an investigation into Ekrem mamoglu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, for disrespecting a tomb of Ottoman sultans.

Every day more and more Turks are joining the ranks of the opposition. There is more to Erdogans decline than power fatigue. It will be very difficult to unite a majority of Turks around the flag and the mosque in the presidential elections of 2023, Bekdil concluded.