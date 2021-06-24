IHC reserves verdict on Nawaz appeals against conviction – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The High Court of Islamabad (IHC) will decide whether to dismiss former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs’ appeals against his conviction or hear him again upon his surrender or arrest.

The IHC Division Bench comprising Judge Aamer Farooq and Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani reserved the decision in their appeals after hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Additional Attorney General Jahanzeb Khan Bharwana and Amici Azam Nazir Tarrar and Makhdoom Hussain .

Mr Bharwana cited a 1985 Supreme Court judgment under Hayat Khan in which the court observed that a fugitive loses constitutionally guaranteed rights, including the right to a hearing.

He reminded the judiciary that it had already deliberated on the issue of the proclamation of Mr. Sharif on the run.

He argued, however, that the court was free to hear related appeals from Maryam Nawaz and retired Captain Safdar against their conviction in the reference to Avenfield.

Lawyer Tarrar, on the other hand, argued in court that before the 18th Amendment, when Section 10-A which guarantees a fair trial was not included in the Constitution, higher courts tended to dismiss appeals from fugitives and alleged violators and there was no hard and fast rule for fugitives.

However, he said that after inserting Article 10-A into the Constitution, it guarantees a fair trial and the right to be heard even for those who are not present in court.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court in the 2015 Ikramullah case interpreted Article 10-A and, although the judgment dismissed the accused’s appeal, observed that he could re-testify l ‘call in case of recovery or delivery.

He cited at least nine judgments in which the Supreme Court and the High Courts left the window open to fugitives while dismissing their appeals without touching the merits of their respective cases.

Justice Kayani noted that in the event that the appeals are simply dismissed, the convicted person has the right to appeal to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court can refer this to the IHC if deemed necessary.

Tarrar responded that if the chapter is kept closed for the accused, he would suffer irreparable loss. In addition, it would take up valuable court time which could be used to adjudicate other cases.

Judge Farooq asked that if Mr. Sharif’s appeals were dismissed, how the court would proceed in the appeals of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar since the evidence in all appeals is interconnected.

Tarrar responded that the higher judiciary in a number of cases has benefited the fugitive accused when hearing co-accused cases and that it is at the discretion of this court to grant redress to Mr. Sharif whenever there is any evidence in his favor.

Lecture by Maryam Nawaz

Speaking to media outside the courtroom, Maryam Nawaz said Mr. Sharif would return if the party was sure his life was not in danger.

She said Imran Khan should not have made the statement that there is no need to maintain the nuclear arsenal once the Kashmir dispute is resolved.

She said that Imran Khan was not the guardian of the nuclear program but that the 220 million Pakistanis are the guardian of this program since this program guarantees the future of the country.

Commenting on the prime minister’s remarks on the rape incidents, she said Imran Khan’s remarks appeared to be those of a rape apologist, he [Khan] exposed his state of mind.

Maryam Nawaz also paid tribute to police officers martyred in the line of duty during the explosion in Lahores Johar Town.

Posted in Dawn, June 24, 2021

