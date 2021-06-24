Alternative ways to resume negotiations with North Korea

There are three important anniversaries with North Korea which will all take place in a matter of months, which is a good time to reflect on the state and potential future of US-Korean relations. Indeed, an obvious first step would be to get Beijing to convince Kim Jong Un that it is in North Korea’s interest to resume negotiations with the United States and that the United States is ready to be fair. and flexible in their negotiations for full and verifiable denuclearization, in exchange for an eventual lifting of sanctions and a path to normal relations.

Three key anniversaries

The first anniversary has just passed. The Singapore summit, held on June 12, 2018, resulted in a joint declaration and was a step forward in US-Korean relations. He spoke about establishing a new bilateral relationship between the United States and North Korea and building a strong and lasting peace regime on the Korean Peninsula while also working for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. This established a strong negotiating agenda that met the political and security needs of both sides to achieve mutual benefits. Unfortunately, the follow-up summit in Hanoi in February 2019 failed to move this agenda forward and the bilateral dialogue literally ceased thereafter. It is not yet known when and if this will resume under the Biden administration.

The second anniversary will take place next month. The Sino-Korean Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, sign July 11, 1961, renewable every twenty years, confirms China’s military commitment to North Korea. The 60th anniversary will reconfirm this close alliance relationship which, in accordance with Article 2, commits everyone to oppose any country or coalition of countries that might attack either nation. Despite strained relations at the start of Kim Jong Un’s reign, Sino-Korean relations have strengthened in recent years, with five summits between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping held in 2018 and 2019, and Xi visiting Pyongyang for the first time. in 2019.

The third anniversary is the signature of the Joint Declaration of the Six-Party Talks of September 19, 2005, which reaffirmed the goal of verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner, with North Korea pledging to abandon all nuclear weapons and programs nuclear weapons and revert to the Treaty on the Non -Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and Re-acceptance of IAEA Safeguards. In this joint statement, the United States affirmed that it has no intention of attacking or invading North Korea and pledged to take steps to normalize its relations, subject to their respective bilateral policies. . In addition, the six countries have engaged in economic cooperation and joint efforts for peace and stability in Northeast Asia and a permanent peace regime in the Korean Peninsula. After some progress in dismantling the 5 MWe reactor and North Korean nuclear complex at Yongbyon, cooperation ceased in late 2008 when North Korea refused to sign an agreement allowing nuclear controllers to visit undeclared suspicious nuclear sites .

The lessons learned from these past events are as follows: Leadership meetings, especially with adversaries, are an essential part of negotiations. While the DPRK seems reluctant to meet with the new Biden administration to see what can be accomplished, China and the United States have common interests in convincing North Korea to work on dismantling its nuclear weapons and related facilities. It is therefore in Beijing’s interest to do more to get North Korea to resume negotiations with the United States for full and verifiable denuclearization.

Room for American-Chinese cooperation?

Communication between the United States and the DPRK essentially fell in late 2019, and between the U.S. presidential election and the 2020 pandemic, there were few openings to resume talks in the last year of the Trump administration. . As the new Biden administration has announced the completion of its review of North Korean policy and the rollout of a new policy, the question remains how to bring North Koreans back to the table. Recent statements from Pyongyang have provided mixed signals as to whether this could happen, but if not, there could be other options.

In the past, Chinese cooperation has helped facilitate dialogue when relations between the United States and the DPRK have stalled. Former Secretary of State Colin Powell worked closely with former Chinese Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing in 2003 to get North Korea to join the negotiating forum for the Six-Party Talks process. comprising the United States, China, South Korea, Japan and Russia, with Beijing hosting and chairing the talks from 2003 to 2009. Without China’s cooperation at that time, it is unlikely that this will forum never saw the light of day.

Despite the strained bilateral relations that currently exist between the United States and China, some cooperation is underway. A nascent dialogue on climate change, for example, is ongoing, focused on what is needed to better tackle carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Trade negotiations are also underway to reduce the United States’ large trade deficit with China and gain better reciprocal market access for American companies in China. Indeed, another logical area conducive to cooperation, in which the United States and China have common interests and can derive mutual benefit from them, concerns North Korea.

Given China’s close alliance with North Korea, often referred to as lip service, and North Korea’s economic dependence on China for more than 90 percent of its trade and more than 90 percent of its imports of crude oil and petroleum products, Beijing has leverage on Pyongyang. He was successful in convincing North Korea to join the Six-Party Talks in 2003 and may be able to encourage North Korea to sit down with the United States again and resume denuclearization talks in exchange for ‘assurances of security and of a possible path to normal relationships. This should be a priority for Beijing, to help prevent the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula and as an opening to the United States and others who may doubt Beijing’s commitment to the full and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Although North Korea withdrew from the Six-Party Talks in 2009, it might also be useful to determine whether North Korea would be willing to resume multilateral talks with the United States and others if the bilateral talks between the The United States and the DPRK remained at an impasse.

What North Korea wants

There is legitimate skepticism that North Korea will someday dismantle its nuclear weapons and facilities. Nuclear weapons ensure the regime’s survival, so why would the North engage in denuclearization? What we also know from the multiple attempts at negotiations, in multiple formats, is that North Korea wants a normal relationship with the United States and the resulting international legitimacy, as well as acceptance as a state. legitimate and responsible nuclear power. They often quote Pakistan, saying that the United States did it with Pakistan and it can do it with North Korea.

However, North Korea continues to be told that while normal relations are possible, retaining nuclear weapons is not a goal. Accepting the North as a nuclear-weapon state could encourage other countries in the region to seek their own nuclear weapons, despite the United States’ prolonged commitments to deterrence. In addition, North Korea’s nuclear program poses a serious proliferation problem, increasing the chances that a nuclear weapon or fissile material for a dirty bomb will be sold or transferred to a rogue state or terrorist organization. For these obvious reasons, most would agree that accepting North Korea as a nuclear weapon state would be neither wise nor prudent.

Another important lesson learned is that when negotiations ceased, as they did from 2009 to 2016, North Korea stepped up efforts to produce more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles. And when the rhetoric of the United States ignited, as it did in 2017 with fire and fury, North Korea doubled down and produced even more nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, with a thermonuclear test and the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. (ICBM) which could target the entire United States. Therefore, once negotiations resume, it will be important to keep North Korea at the table for difficult and professional negotiations, no matter how difficult or frustrating they may become.

Conclusion

Let us hope that North Korea resumes negotiations with the United States on denuclearization and resumes dialogue with South Korea on the inter-Korean agenda presented in the Panmunjom Declaration. If China can do more to convince Pyongyang to respond to these overtures, it is possible that we may eventually see progress towards a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue, assuming we learn from past failures. We must expect and be fully prepared to negotiate, as part of an action-for-action process, tangible results such as sanctions relief, security guarantees and a path to normalization of relations, as the North Korea is dismantling its nuclear weapons and facilities, following the process established in the joint declaration of the Six-Party Talks of September 2005.

If direct bilateral relations between the United States and the DPRK remain at an impasse, we should keep open the option of a multilateral process if it is more suited to the security situation we face today. As in past efforts, Beijing could once again help convince North Korea that it is in Pyongyang’s interest to resume dialogue and negotiations to build on Singapore’s joint declaration and in the spirit of the September 2005 six-party agreement.

No matter how skeptical one may be about North Korea’s willingness to denuclearize, the options for dealing with North Korea are limited: negotiations with the goal of full and verifiable denuclearization, in exchange for a path to normal relationships; the acceptance of North Korea as a nuclear weapon state with the myriad of national security risks that would entail; or contain and further sanction North Korea while strengthening our deterrence posture in the region, with larger missile defense deployments and a likely discussion of reintroducing tactical nuclear weapons in the region. Stumbling into an accidental conflict on the Korean Peninsula is a real possibility once we stop negotiating, assuming we don’t accept North Korea as a nuclear weapon state and engage the North in negotiations. on arms control.

A unilateral or multilateral re-engagement with North Korea to establish a roadmap for the verifiable denuclearization of a North Korea that desires normal relations with the United States would continue to be the best approach to deal with a North Korea. Nuclear North.