The silence of majority Muslim countries on the Uyghur genocide is a mistake





COMMENT | How will history judge the response of Muslim-majority governments to Chinese state treatment of the Uyghur people and other Turkish Muslims?

Muslim-majority governments stood still as genocide was committed against the Uyghur people – brutally punishing their Islamic faith. While Uyghurs were interned, imprisoned, forcibly sterilized and sent to forced labor, political leaders in some Muslim-majority states defended China’s policies and signed economic cooperation agreements.

Support for Uyghurs in predominantly Muslim countries has come mainly from civil society. History will not be favorable to most Muslim majority states regarding their complicity in the genocide of the Uyghur people. Unless they act urgently, the record will show that their governments have remained silent. Indeed, the case will show the shameful cynicism of the political leaders who have traded the well-being of the Uyghurs for access to Chinese capital.

However, it is not too late. Muslim-majority countries can change history if they follow the lead of Muslim civil society and act to end the Uyghur nightmare.

Over the past two years, we have seen too many absurd statements from some Muslim leaders on the Uyghur issue.

China has the right to take anti-terrorism and de-extremism measures to safeguard national security. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Al Saud, February 2019.

Frankly, I don’t know much about it. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, March 2019.

I don’t know the facts there so I don’t want to comment. President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, March 2019.

[In] our conversations with the Chinese, this is not the case. China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times. China came to the rescue when our economy was struggling. “Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, June 2021.

Since 2019, the world has had access to a tidal wave of information about the gravity of the plight of the Uyghurs. Around the world, genocide prevention experts and lawmakers – from Belgium to the UK – have examined the evidence and said the Chinese government is undertaking genocide. Nonetheless, majority Muslim states remain silent or support Chinese government crimes.

Imran Khans’ June interview with Axios HBO shows the contortions needed to maintain this position in 2021. Asked about the clear documentation of genocidal policies, Khan replied, I’m not sure, because of our conversations with the Chinese. It is not the picture.

According to Khan, if the Chinese government denies committing human rights crimes, then it is not guilty. This position is scandalous. Claiming to believe that all is well for the Uyghurs is a transparent excuse for the Pakistani government to justify deals like the second phase of the Sino-Pakistani free trade agreement in January 2020.

The perpetrators of cowardly acts usually try to keep them hidden. But the Chinese government has gone further, pressuring Muslim leaders to praise its treatment of Islam.

China’s disinformation about Uyghurs has provided states with plausible deniability. Khan is the most blatant denier doing Beijing’s job. However, the leaders of other Muslim-majority states and territories, such as Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Palestine, and the United Arab Emirates, have also supported China’s Uyghur policies at the United Nations. They must not escape the spotlight.

For Muslim civil societies, the situation is different. Many activists are looking beyond the external superposition of power politics over the Uyghur genocide and speak out for the suffering Muslim brothers and sisters.

In December, 150 Muslim organizations from 15 countries called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to abide by its charter to preserve and promote the noble Islamic values ​​of peace, compassion, tolerance, equality, justice and human dignity and condemn the atrocious crimes committed. against the Uyghurs.

NGOs in nine Muslim-majority countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, have endorsed the global call to action to stop companies from profiting from state-organized forced labor by Uyghurs. On social media, groups from Malaysia4Uyghur to Free Uyghur Now and Indonesia Save Uyghur are calling for urgent action.

Civil societies around the world are also increasingly skeptical of China’s political and economic influence in their countries, as China’s narrative of unconditional, debt-free and sustainable capital unraveled.

The protests in Argentina, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, among others, should give leaders of Muslim-majority states pause for thought: is it worth complying with Beijing’s worldview in return for aid, trade and investment, as citizens increasingly question this policy?

Uyghurs are finally starting to receive support as the world realizes that genocide is unfolding. But some who wish to support the Uyghurs find that their own decisions are not dictated by their conscience but out of fear of economic retaliation. This fear is costing the Uyghur people dearly. If silence becomes a habit, who will be next to pay the price?

OMER KANAT is executive director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project. Follow Omer Kanat at @ OmerKanat1.

