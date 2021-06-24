Boris Johnson warns ‘apology time’ on social care is over after two years

Boris Johnson has learned that the “time for apologies” for his two-year commitment to fix social care is over.

Labor has used an urgent Commons issue to pressure the Prime Minister to urgently present his plans for reforming social services.

Health Minister Helen Whately described her “hugely ambitious” desires for the healthcare system, including giving people “choices” about how they live their lives.

She again failed to give a precise timetable and only repeated proposals will be put forward “later this year”.

On August 1, 2019, the Prime Minister said: ‘I am now announcing – on the steps of Downing Street – that we will address the social services crisis once and for all, and with a clear plan that we have prepared to give to every elderly person the dignity and security they deserve.

But nearly two years later, No10 said work on the plan was underway and declined to reveal any details of the plan, when it will be announced and how other parties would be involved – another of the prime minister’s promises .

For Labor, shadow Minister of Health Liz Kendall told the Commons: “It has been 100 weeks since the Prime Minister promised to ‘solve the social care crisis’ with a plan he had already prepared to give to people “the dignity and security they deserve”.

“Since then, nearly 42,000 residents of nursing homes have died from Covid-19, two million people have asked for help but their request has been refused, tens of thousands have had to sell their homes to pay for care, families have reached the breaking point, and the staff have been appallingly disappointed. “

Ms Kendall said nine out of ten councils say they are facing cuts to the healthcare budget this year, before saying ministers “can’t even bother having a meeting to finally find the right ones. products, ”adding:“ This does not restore dignity – it is abdicating responsibility. ”

She insisted on getting details on when the government’s plan will see the light of day, adding: “The time for apologies is over. When will the government keep its word?”

Ms Whately, amid reports of a postponement of a meeting on social care between the Prime Minister, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock, said: “We are committed to bringing forward proposals for reform of social services. social care, we’ve been absolutely clear we’re going to do this.

“(Ms Kendall) asked about a particular meeting – in fact, the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister talk all the time about welfare reform.

“In fact, I spoke to the Prime Minister last week about welfare reform, but these are complex issues.”

Former Conservative Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who chairs the Health Select Committee, said: “The NHS will fail in its goal of dealing with the Covid backlog if the welfare system continues to export its patients to the more vulnerable to our hospitals, filling hospital beds which then cannot be used to deal with the huge backlog of cancer and other operations that we have. ”

Hunt added: “The founding principle of the NHS – it doesn’t matter who you are, rich, poor, young, old you should be able to access the care you need – is fundamentally undermined by the way we treat people with dementia at a time when rich people are able to afford expensive nursing home fees, but people with limited means find they are completely free from everything when a loved one has dementia. “

Ms Whately said the government wanted to tackle the “expensive” care faced by those with dementia and in need of support for many years.