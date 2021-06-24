EU plans billions in additional funds for migration deal with Turkey | News | DW





The European Union plans to spend more than $ 5 billion ($ 5.9 billion) to help Turkey and other countries welcome Syrian refugees, diplomats said on Wednesday. “It was fully accepted that we had to set aside large sums of money from the EU budget,” an EU ambassador told DW. A plan from the European Commission will be presented to EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. The proposal would require the approval of EU governments and the European Parliament before it could become official policy. The proposal sets aside 3.5 billion for Turkey, with the remaining 2.2 billion going to Jordan and Lebanon. In total, the three countries are currently hosting more than 5 million Syrian refugees, according to UN figures. The EU proposal, presented to media on Wednesday, comes two days after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said a 2016 migration pact with Turkey needed an “update.” “I don’t want to publish numbers to the world, but it’s quite clear that it won’t work without money,” he said in an interview with the German newspaper. The world. What do human rights groups say about the original deal? EU governments signed the deal with Ankara five years ago with the aim of stemming the flow of migrants to European shores. He pledged financial aid for humanitarian projects working with the refugees, in return for Turkish officials preventing them from making the dangerous journey to Europe. Human rights organizations have long criticized the deal, accusing the 27-member bloc of outsourcing its asylum policy to the Turkish government. In March, marking the fifth anniversary of the agreement, Amnesty rebuked EU officials for reaching an agreement “based solely on political convenience without regard to the inevitable human cost”. Trade accusations between the EU and Turkey regarding the migration pact The new funding was originally promised to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during discussions with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in Ankara in April. The 2016 deal called for it to provide Turkey with up to € 6 billion in aid for health, education, food and infrastructure. Talks were held in April in Ankara, where the migration pact was raised It came after the 2015 migration crisis, when more than a million refugees and migrants entered Europe at the height of the Syrian civil war. Officials in Ankara said the amount was not enough to meet the financial burden of welcoming so many migrants to Turkey, arguing that installments were often affected by delays. But the EU also accuses Turkey of failing to honor its commitments under the deal, saying it has allowed migrants to enter Europe. The bloc is also seeking similar pacts with Tunisia and Libya. jf / sms (AFP, Reuters)







