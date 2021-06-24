Why it is difficult for Sidhu to become Punjab Imran Khan





Former trial cricketer Imran Khan started the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Movement, in 1996 as a vehicle to realize his political ambition. Khan ran in two constituencies in the 1997 National Assembly elections, the Pakistani equivalent of Indias Lok Sabha.

He lost in both. Five years later, in 2002, he was the only Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate to enter the National Assembly. Until 2011, it seemed that Khan was doomed to be a bit of an actor in Pakistani politics, let alone become the prime minister of his country.

During these years of struggle, Khan’s wife Jemima often despaired of her repeated failures in politics. Jemima asked me how long I would continue in politics without success, when I would decide it was futile. But I couldn’t answer, just because a dream has no calendar, Khan wrote in his book Pakistan: A Personal History.

Khan’s story has two important lessons for former Indian cricketer and congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu, who chose to raise the tone of his rebellion against the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh. One, a dreamer claiming to want to change the system must have his own political party. Second, even a famous cricketer wishing to be more than an MP, MP, or minister has to persevere for long, lonely years to persuade people of his ability to transform the system and rule.

Sidhu is the Punjab Imran Khan. Or he, at least, wants to be.

Sidhu is not a national cricket icon like, say, Khan was in Pakistan or Sachin Tendulkar is in India. Yet Sidhu has several meanings for the Punjab. Once dubbed a hitless wonder, he worked hard on his staff to master the art of hitting six. Its transformation coincided with the rapid expansion of cable television in India and the growing popularity of one-day cricket. Next Sidhus grew up.

The Punjab was proud of Sidhus’ success, especially since it had been torn apart by militancy. Sidhu stood for normality. It was also an argument against all those who suspected the loyalty of the Sikh communities to India. After Sidhu retired from international cricket in 1999, he became a popular cricket commentator, with his trademark Sidhuism or one-liners. Subsequently, he became a permanent participant in comedy shows, sometimes laughing for reasons no one could imagine.

In 2004, he was elected to Lok Sabha on Amritsar’s Bharatiya Janata Party ticket, a feat he repeated in 2009, even though his margin of victory declined. Yet during those years Sidhu didn’t quite make the headlines as a politician. In 2014, Amritsar Lok Sabha’s constituency was removed from Sidhu and awarded to Arun Jaitley, who failed to win from there. Sidhu was sulking.

To appease him and dissuade him from quitting the party, the BJP, in 2016, brought him to the Rajya Sabha, from where he resigned months later. There was speculation that he would join the Aam Aadmi party, then on the crest of a surge in popularity in the Punjab, but it was to Congress that he surrendered.

Sidhu campaigned statewide and, as numerous interviews over the past few days show, he believed Congress’s victory in the 2017 parliamentary election was largely due to him. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh appointed Sidhu Minister, but it is said that he wanted the post of Deputy Chief Minister. This post would have consecrated him as future chief minister. During a cabinet reshuffle in 2019, the portfolios of the Sidhus were changed. Stung, he resigned from the Singhs ministry.

A rebel is born, albeit silent.

But, over the past few days, Sidhu has spoken out against what he calls a corrupt system. He says he wants to resurrect the lost glory of Punjab. He wants to break the hold of the mafias on politics. He says he doesn’t aspire to a job and that his only goal is the well-being of the Punjab.

This is precisely what ambitious leaders often claim before challenging existing leadership.

The quite remarkable rhetoric of Sidhus echoes Khans. In April 1995, a good year before he formed his own party, Khan said: “The assumption that I want to be prime minister is utter nonsense. I don’t want to get involved in politics. A month later, Khan said, politicians are corrupt to the core. They have devoured the riches of this nation and thirst for more.

Sidhu is realistic enough to know that he cannot make the national arena his political playground. His territory is the Punjab, where, like the populist Khan, he hopes to capture the popular imagination with his diatribes against the venal system. Khan had the foresight to understand that his attacks on the system would lack credibility if he joined one of the main Pakistani political parties. It is for this reason that he launched the Tehreek-e-Insaf.

To someone who has been in either BJP or Congress, it seems incredible that Sidhu faced the threat of corruption so vehemently so late in his political career. History teaches us that anti-corruption crusaders leave or are ousted from the party to which they belong. Think of Vice President Singh, who raised the Bofors issue in the 1980s and unsurprisingly was shown the door.

It is possible that Sidhu thinks he can make an Imran Khan in Punjab. Khan was 44 when he founded Tehreek-e-Insaf. It took him another 22 years to become Prime Minister of Pakistan. Most importantly, Khan has demonstrated to the world that he has a zeal to achieve his goals outside of the cricket field.

For example, when his mother died in 1986, Khan decided to build a state-of-the-art cancer hospital. He traveled the country to raise funds for the cancer hospital. Money poured in as he captained Pakistan to win the World Cup in 1992. He inspired schoolchildren, who saw him as a demigod, to join his campaign to build the hospital. . In 1994, the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center, named after Khan’s mother, was established in Lahore. It now has a branch in Peshawar. In 2021, the trust managing the two hospitals had a budget of Rs 19 billion, and has, since its creation, spent Rs 53 billion for the philanthropic treatment of patients.

In 1995, Khan said: “Right now the Pakistanis are looking for a savior. Just because I built a hospital and led Pakistan to a World Cup victory, they think I’m the only one. It shows how desperate people are. And yet it took two decades for Pakistanis to believe that Khan could be their savior, perhaps persuaded by yet another feat of his technical university he built in Mianwali district.

By contrast, since his retirement, Sidhu has mostly commented on cricket and watched TV comedies, tickling the nation. And although generally seen as an honest politician, his activities have failed to convey to people that he has the will to transform the system on his own. His preferred strategy, if you can even call it that, is to take the reins of Congress in Punjab and lead to what has been a dream India without corruption.

Why would Captain Amarinder Singh or other faction leaders give Sidhu a pass, especially since he’s been with the party for four years? Why would they listen to a man who has yet to prove he could make the difference between defeating Congress and winning an election?

Khan did not harbor the illusion that political parties would listen to him. In fact, until 2011, Khan was considered an aspiring politician. That year he staged a massive rally in Lahore and became a possible political force in Pakistan. He merged, rather depressingly, religious rhetoric with an anti-American stance to broaden his base. In 2013, the PTI became the second largest party by vote. In 2018, he became prime minister, albeit with more than a little help from the Pakistani military, it is said.

It is still possible that Sidhu will prove his detractors wrong. For example, he could float his own outfit and fight a long battle for the soul of the Punjab. But he must be prepared for setbacks. With the Assembly elections about eight months away, it is difficult for a young politician to grow wings and soar. Does he have the patience and the courage to realize a dream which has, to use the expression of Khans, no deadline?

For a man born in the mansion, to whom cricket brought political and monetary gains quite easily, it might be difficult for Sidhu to court oblivion, to walk from village to village to mobilize people, to leap into the tumult of agitations. Sidhu worked hard for four years to transform his hitting style from a smooth marvel to a Palmgrove hitter. Politics, too, demand nothing less.

The author is a freelance journalist. Opinions are personal.

