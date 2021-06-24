Jokowi chooses PPKM Micro to reduce COVID wave, PDIP urges people to be optimistic





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) decided to implement PPKM micro against a backdrop of an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. IX DPR RI PDIP Faction Commission Member Rahmad Handoyo believes the micro PPKM is effective in reducing COVID-19 with a rating. “The president had to think and think about why he still opted for micro-scale PPKM in the midst of the chosen COVID-19 peak. Because the essence of PPKM and others is the same, how can we “We have good control over the pandemic,” Handoyo told reporters on Thursday (6/24/2021). ). According to Handoyo, whatever the decision, the main factor for success is its implementation and enforcement. For Handoyo, it is not the method and the decision, but the implementation and application of the most important rules. “We cannot be lazy to equate the rules in other countries with those applied in Indonesia. Of course, the president decides to adapt it to the sociological characteristics of our country. confinement. Stop it now, “he said. Moreover, according to Handoyo, it is a waste of energy and counterproductive to continue to question the decisions that have been taken by the government. It is better, said Handoyo, to work together to implement micro PPKMs in the field. “Back to the question of whether the micro-scale PPKM is effective? I am optimistic and we must all be optimistic with the observation that the decisions that have been decided must be carried out in mutual cooperation, it is impossible for the government to go alone. and elements of society to be founded in strict compliance with this rule, ”he declared. Handoyo believes the local government is assisted by TNI / Polri, Satpol PP, to take firm action against offenders. Including the local government’s steadfastness in forcibly shutting down all things that have the potential to cause crowds. “If this continues and the rules are strictly enforced, I am sure we will be able to handle the pandemic well. However, it must be recognized that all central and regional governments must continue to adhere to health protocols at every opportunity, anytime, anywhere. , through education, socialization, considering that there are still many who ignore the ignorance of the process, “he added. Read more, next page: Watch the video “Jokowi’s Instructions to the Governor: Fine-tune the PPKM Mic, Optimize the Command Post”: [Gambas:Video 20detik]

