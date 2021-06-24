AP PHOTOS: Tibetan traditions threatened by politics, growth Potala Palace Xi Jinping India China Lhasa





The name Tibet conjures up images of snow-capped peaks, vermilion temples and prayer flags flapping in the Himalayan wind. These characteristics remain, but the religious and cultural foundations that underpin them seem to be unraveling. Long defined by its Buddhist culture, the region faces a surge of assimilation and political orthodoxy under the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Tibetans and other minorities see the use of their languages ​​downgraded in schools and old ways of life eroded for the promise of a better quality of life through cell phones, online shopping, higher education and better health care. Political compliance is enhanced by relentless monitoring of peoples’ social interactions in real life and online. The religious practices that once dominated the region have been suppressed from everyday life and the aging Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet who has lived in exile since 1959, is portrayed as a figure of contempt, even though he is not even not recognized at all. Chinese tourists have flocked to Lhasa, the capital, and its surroundings, despite the high altitude that makes many people rely on canned oxygen. They mingle with Tibetans on rare pilgrimages which include devotional tours around Jokhang Temple, the cathedral of Tibetan Buddhism. A must-see for visitors is the cobbled square at the foot of the Potala Palace, the former home of the Dalai Lama and his predecessors, which is now a museum. As tourists pose and college graduates use it as a backdrop for class photos, its inert status is reminiscent of the political issues surrounding Tibet. advised Over the centuries, Tibet has evolved from a collection of kingdoms to something like a unified state that accepted suzerainty under successive Chinese imperial dynasties that ruled until 1912. Complete Chinese control came after the Communist Party seized power in 1949 and sent troops to defeat Tibet’s weak defenses. in 1951. The government says it has brought development to a region long neglected. Critics say the exploitation of Tibet’s natural resources, environmental degradation and an influx of migrants from China’s Han majority ethnic group cannot be sustained. Lhasa has seen an explosion of new construction, nomads have settled in model villages and the military presence has been strengthened to assert China’s claim to the territory held by India, with whom China has fought l last year on their disputed border on the southern border of Tibet. On a rare government-led tour of Tibet, Associated Press reporters saw modernization of highways and a railroad to the heart of China, schools that teach in Chinese under the ruler’s portraits. Chinese Xi Jinping and signs of an emerging urban middle class comprising both Tibetans and Han. Chinese. Under a myriad of pressures, Tibet’s identity is perhaps the greatest threat in its history. Like flapping prayer flags, her fate is in the wind.

