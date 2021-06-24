Is the PTI government getting stronger? – Journal





The budget has had its fair share of fireworks and there could be more turmoil in the store. The financial document that it is, the budget was also to present a political milestone for the government. As his big day draws near, here are ten salient features of the political landscape that may affect what happens next.

1. The risk of budget blockage in the center or in the Punjab is decreasing day by day. The main threat matrix was woven around the Jehangir Tareen group as it touted numbers that could prove fatal for the passage of both budgets. This threat is neutralized for the moment. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Usman Buzdar can breathe easy.

2. The main concerns of the JKT group have been addressed. Various elected officials from the group report that the Punjab government has largely resolved their constituency-related grievances and that the local administration is also cooperating. The pressure on JKT himself has also eased even though the cases remain alive. Red Zone insiders say the JKT group is therefore almost certain to vote in favor of the PTI budgets in Islamabad and Lahore.

3. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarins’ growth budget has generally received good reviews and is expected to pay political dividends at least in the short term. Large sums of money will soon be pouring into constituencies via MPs and MPs yes, the same practice Imran Khan used to vehemently oppose in the past and elected officials say this development agenda will , at a minimum, mitigate criticism that voters are cramming over the governance of PTI governments, particularly in the Punjab.

Read: Exercise 22 could prove to be a turning point for the government or the year in which the hybrid experiment takes place

4. Shaukat Tarin’s own position may not match that of his budget. First, he needs to get elected and time is running out towards the six-month deadline. The PTI’s overconfidence led it to a humiliating defeat the last time the party attempted to elect its finance minister to the Senate. This time, the PM will not take any risks. Siskin should be sent to the upper chamber from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Before that, however, a sacrificial lamb will have to resign from the Senate in order to vacate the seat of Tarin. Chastened by the defeat of Hafiz Sheikh, the party leadership could act quickly after the adoption of the budget to elect Tarin.

5. Tarin can become a senator, but that does not mean that he will find the allies he needs within the government to have measures adopted, in particular on the revenue side of the budget. Red zone insiders say there aren’t too many people in the cabinet supporting him. He appreciates MP support, and that will provide him with the tailwind he needs to charge forward, but the lack of strong allies will act as a headwind. He may need to indulge himself with some colleagues who wield their power and influence like a curved blade. Cabinet sources say Tarin once had an argument with such a powerful person at a plenary cabinet meeting. He may need to have eyes in the back of his mind if he intends to play this game of snakes and ladders in the PTI government.

6. He must also fight with the IMF. The growth budget heavy on spending and light on taxes and surcharges may have internal traction, but not with the Fund. The negotiations have been brought forward by a few months, and this is how much time Tarin has with him to figure out how he can convince IMF officials that he should get their next tranche without raising electricity prices, etc. Maybe he plans to go on forever. negotiations until the political welfare factor of the budget plays out in the constituencies.

7. The Punjab constituencies may groan under the weight of bad governance, but the Usman Buzdar government remains safe for now. The PML-N appears to be hyperactive but has yet to be able to decide whether to exercise an option for internal change in Punjab or let Buzdar’s government work its way through 2023. Asif Zardari could be camped in Lahore and meet with key government allies like President Pervaiz Elahi, but insiders say the PML-Q has no plans to quit the coalition any time soon. The establishment may be unhappy with the way the PTI is bleeding its political capital in the Punjab, but there is no indication that it plans to act on its discontent.

8. Khawaja Asifs’ guarantee resonated strongly in this context. The leader of the PML-N will moderate the budget debate in the National Assembly, but perhaps more than that, his endorsement reinforces the progressive perception that is gradually gaining ground after Shehbaz Sharifs’ endorsement that the PML-N is not as isolated from the power matrix as it was until now. few months ago. The PTI government has gained confidence since triggering the surprisingly high 3.9% growth figure, but the PML-N is also maneuvering to gain space on the chessboard. The standoff between the two factions of the party remains unresolved and has helped strengthen the PTI government, but that does not detract from the fact that the party is receiving strong waves from the Punjab constituencies.

9. The presence of Khawaja Asifs back in party meetings strengthens the hand of pragmatists led by Shehbaz Sharif. Although the debate between the parties on which narrative to adopt remains inconclusive, the relative silence of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz is proof that the strategy of conversation-talk-combat-combat remains in play. Khawaja Asif should play an active role. as part of the talk-talk.

10. The PTI government still has a year to regroup in terms of its impact on governance and inflation control. His current confidence is more a reflection of a few strong numbers and stronger budget demands combined of course with the disarray within the opposition and less of the greater unease that has plagued his performance over the past three years. Politics does not follow a linear path, and today’s allies are tomorrow’s rivals.

The PTI may have gained in strength compared to its rivals and its own perception, but is this strength lasting?

Posted in Dawn, June 24, 2021

