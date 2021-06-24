Don’t let Boris Johnson rig the planning system in favor of developers and donors Yorkshire Post Letters





BORIS Johnsons claims the by-election defeat at Chesham and Amersham was due solely to local issues is another of his pies. Granted, HS2 may have been a factor, but the main reasons why a Conservative majority of 16,000 votes turned into an 8,000-vote victory for Lib Dem were opposition and disaffection with the Brexit deal and, most importantly, government planning policy. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Theresa May recently warned that the government's planning proposals would amount to suppressing local democracy, reducing affordable housing… and building in rural areas. Boris Johnson is under pressure on planning politics in the wake of the Chesham and Amersham elections. The new area-based planning policy will mean, for those who live in areas designated for growth, that people will have absolutely no right to oppose it. Developers will be able to build as and where they do. This will inevitably put pressure on areas of green space, including Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, where developers, of course, prefer to build. For the big developers, not only are they paying the piper, they gave the Conservative Party $ 891,000 in the first three months of this year, but they also set the tone in most aspects of the planning. Not only that, but they find it beneficial not to build knowing that land and property will increase in value over time. Developers, too, have little incentive to build the kind of houses that the country really needs, namely really cheap and energy-efficient housing to buy as well as social rental housing, all in the right places. So, do we really need more executive style, overpriced homes scattered across our precious countryside and even more second homes that drive up prices so locals can't afford to rent or buy? From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate. WELL done to the good bourgeois of Chesham and Amersham for this slap to those who impose HS2 and even more housing estates on them. Especially since it was carried out without a transferable vote: the protest vote could have been divided in several ways. It must indeed be recognized as a protest. The Lib Dems cannot advance the platform that won them the siege. It was hypocrisy and opportunism on their part, being attached to the idea that the whole world has a right to a place in Britain. They and the Greens must be challenged on their logic of always more people without more transport infrastructure and buildings. This is not just a problem for the South East. Only Scotland claims to want more people. The Conservatives must recognize, as Labor already had, that stupid party loyalty is over. A party that only has rhetoric to offer against population growth will be punished at the ballot box. It is no longer enough to be the less bad party to get the vote out. From: AS Brown, Liversedge. THE surprise defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections for the Tories made me take a closer look at their planning reforms, not least because of concerns over the Amazon factory project on green fields near Chain Bar at Cleckheaton. I was shocked to see the devolution of powers from residents to developers that is in the Conservative planning bill. Even former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said local residents would have no say in new developments. The Batley and Spen by-election doesn't seem like the time to vote for another Tory MP, but rather elect a local person like Kim Leadbeater who has spoken out against projects like Amazon that would make the green spaces a reality.

