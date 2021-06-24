War of words in Senate over “nuclear deterrent conditional abandonment plan” – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Wednesday witnessed a war of words between the Treasury and members of the opposition over the nuclear deterrent conditional abandonment plan.

As Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Mohammad Khan called on Chambers to immediately consider Pakistan’s Weapons Amendment Bill aimed at empowering the federal government to delegate authority to issue drilling licenses prohibited and not prohibited to any authority or officer. Subordinate to it, PPP pillar and former Senate Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani said that although the scope of the bill is limited to the federal capital, it sets out a principle.

Why should we allow citizens to bear arms when there is an increasing incidence of terrorism in the country, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a growing trend of intolerance is observed , he asked.

Senator Rabbani said the arms policy had made things a bit difficult, as the licenses to carry weapons prohibited under it were issued by the house of the prime minister.

Senate passes bill authorizing delegation of powers for the issuance of weapons licenses

From now on, it will be under the control of a section officer or a deputy secretary at most, he noted.

He warned against reckless licensing of weapons and noted that it was not the ordinary man, but the ruling elite, who were afraid of themselves, would get the licenses for weapons.

He also criticized the government for what he called the duality of standards, saying on the one hand it would open both banned and non-banned weapons, while on the other hinted that the country’s nuclear program would be canceled. .

Mr. Rabbani referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he reportedly said Pakistan would get rid of its nuclear weapons once the Kashmir issue is resolved.

The country’s nuclear program is unrelated to the Kashmir issue. It is linked to the hegemonic conceptions of India and the American attempts to make it a policeman of the region, he said.

Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Wasim said in his reply that former President Asif Ali Zardari in an interview with the Hindustan Times in 2008 launched the slogan of the absence of a nuclear first strike.

He said in his interview that he quoted Benazir Bhutto as saying that in every Indian there is a Pakistani and in every Pakistani there is an Indian. I don’t feel any threat from the Indians.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his comprehensive response, made it clear that the country’s nuclear program was defensive in nature and served as a deterrent. He said the prime minister not only talked about Kashmir, but also about when we start to live as civilized people.

He said it was a global response to the Hindutwa mentality and hegemonic conceptions.

Dr Shahzad Wasim said Pakistan will not hold talks with India until it rolls back unilateral measures taken on August 5 and thereafter.

The House then passed the Pakistan Arms Amendment Bill.

In her budget speech, PPP Senate House Leader Senator Sherry Rehman also referred to the Prime Minister’s interview and wondered how he could say there would be no more need for nuclear deterrence. once the Kashmir issue has been resolved.

We can’t believe it’s our nuclear policy. SZAB has put its life on the line for the nuclear weapons program despite tremendous pressure from the international community, Ms. Rehman said.

She said Pakistan was facing a foreign policy inflection point and was on the brink of an economic emergency.

Yet instead of a post-pandemic healing budget, we are given elaborate narratives, constructed to lead the failing government to survive the elections instead of saving the country, she noted.

She noted that the events in Afghanistan went beyond the art of government. The United States is tired of the war and its forces are coming out faster than expected.

No real peace agreement has been reached with all Afghan parties as the Taliban advance and may well impose a military solution.

As US forces leave Afghanistan, what plans has Pakistan made to protect itself? Shouldn’t there be a joint session of Parliament to discuss the possible outcomes and contain the collateral fallout? Violence escalates next door, and we are still awaiting clarification. We cannot afford to become collateral damage again, she added.

PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz, while participating in the budget discussion, accused previous leaders of plundering the national chessboard and amassing wealth far beyond their known sources of income.

Regarding the recent interview with Prime Minister Khan in which he used absolutely no words when asked if Pakistan would provide bases to the United States for operations in Afghanistan, Senator Aziz said on the other hand during the In the Musharraf era, 13-14 drone attacks took place, 340 during the PPP reign, 61 during the PML-N government and none during the PTI tenure.

Senator PML-N Afnanullah Khan asked that if there are angels in government, why did Transparency International say in its report that corruption has increased in Pakistan?

He also defended the policy of capacity payments to power-producing companies and called on the government to make investments without it, adding that if there had been no investment in the power sector, there was reportedly had an extremely serious energy crisis in the country.

The Senate also passed a resolution condemning the grossly illegal actions of Indian governments against the oppressed people of the IIOJK as of August 5, 2019.

The House called for allowing the people of Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions; return to IIOJK status before August 5, 2019 by ending annexation; immediate release of all political prisoners of the IIOJK; immediate cessation of attempts to alter the demographic balance of the IIOJK by trying to convert the majority into a minority; and salute the valiant Kashmiri people resisting oppression and their heroic struggle and sacrifices.

Posted in Dawn, June 24, 2021

