Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lecture gives clues to US strategy in Afghanistan

Very few details emerged from Joe Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s first face-to-face meeting of the new US presidency – although the Turkish president was clearly happy enough to say this week that he had ushered in “a new era.” In the relationship between the two. countries. But days later, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters the two had agreed that once the US pulls out of Afghanistan later this year, it will be Turkey. which will protect and secure Kabul airport.

It was a small detail, overlooked in the larger history of the dispute over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Still, he offered a first glimpse of what America’s post-withdrawal strategy might be in Afghanistan.

Since Biden announced that America would end its longest war by September 11 of this year, the United States has struggled to find a way to withdraw American troops while maintaining a security footprint, so that the Taliban do not simply crush the West-backed Afghans. government. It is a difficult task because the two-decade conflict has relied on soldiers, CIA agents, help from allies and Afghans on the ground.

If all foreign troops are leaving alongside the United States – what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described in April as an “in together, out together” strategy – that leaves very few soldiers to protect the Afghan government and none real way to support him if the Taliban seek his overthrow. What Turkey’s role seems to suggest is a way to leave Afghanistan while retaining a footprint – getting NATO allies to shoulder the burden of security inside the country and that regional allies welcome American troops abroad.

It may sound like an acceptable fudge in Washington. But the real result would simply be to transfer the target that the American soldiers carry on their backs to someone else. If the only way to stop a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is to simply hand America’s war on to its allies, all that does is delay the day of reckoning. It is a doomed post-withdrawal strategy.

Yet, in truth, America will have to try it, because leaving Afghanistan completely is not an option. Afghanistan today is absolutely inundated with violence. Very little is in the news, but the war of attrition between the Taliban and Afghan security forces escalates, if at all, before America leaves.

On June 14, the day Biden and Erdogan met, the Taliban killed 10 soldiers, four policemen and kidnapped four others. On the day of Sullivan’s announcement, two police officers were shot dead in Kabul. Month after month, the violence escalates; According to figures from the New York Times, more pro-government security forces and civilians have been killed so far this month than at any time in the past two years.

The Taliban have made no secret of their desire to return to power, whether through an endless war of attrition that will ultimately bring down the Afghan government, or an outright civil war, or – perhaps the best. cases, though many Afghans will be horrified by the prospect – a peace deal that leads to power sharing.

Without the presence of foreign troops – and Kabul airport is essential, being the main entry point for any reinforcement into the landlocked country – there may not be much to stop a descent into war. calendar from this year.

Thus, the United States and its allies are in the odious position of attempting a strategy that is sure to fail. Already, the Taliban have issued threats and the main US allies are moving away. The day after Sullivan’s announcement, a Taliban spokesperson responded by saying that if Turkey maintains a military presence, “the Afghans will not allow it and will regard them as invaders.”

If Ankara is hoping that its status as a Muslim country will afford it some protection, it should consider what happened in Pakistan after 2001, when Pervez Musharraf supported the American invasion. The backlash was immediate, severe and sustained, as groups inside Pakistan supporting the Taliban began attacking Pakistani soldiers. Neither a shared border nor a shared faith spared Pakistan.

The current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, is well aware of the story. On the day the Taliban threatened Turkey, he ruled out US troops remaining in his country and followed it up with an opinion piece in the Washington Post, referring to this period and warning that the accommodation of American troops would mean that “Pakistan would be the target of the terrorists’ revenge.” again.”

Without the Pakistani bases, the United States will have to look elsewhere, most likely in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, both on the northern border of Afghanistan and with military bases previously used by the United States. Anyone who agrees – and accepts any inducements or backstage twists and turns – will face the impossible challenge that Khan launched this week: “If the United States could not win the war from within Afghanistan. after 20 years, how will America do it from bases in our country? “

As America desperately seeks a post-withdrawal strategy, its allies will wonder this: If the United States continues its longest war, will Afghanistan also become its longest war?

Faisal Al Yafai is a guest contributor.