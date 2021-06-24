Imran Khan brought to power to roll back Pak’s nuclear program (opposition)





After Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s nuclear program was aimed at deterrence, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed he had been brought to power to fulfill the “foreign agenda” of roll back the nuclear program.

In an interview with an American journalist, Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s nuclear program has “only one goal”: deterrence. “It’s not an offensive thing,” he said, Dawn reported.

Responding to these remarks, Ahsan Iqbal, secretary general of the PML-N party in the National Assembly, said on Tuesday: “Who gave the right to this prime minister to say that Pakistan’s nuclear program is negotiable?

“The cat is now out of the bag. Imran Khan has been brought (to power) to roll back Pakistan’s nuclear program. This is the agenda of foreign donors,” he said, alleging that the aim of this statement was to send a message that Pakistan was ready to roll back its deterrence.

“Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent is not negotiable,” Iqbal said.

Meanwhile, regarding Pakistan’s federal budget, which has caused much chaos in the National Assembly, Iqbal warned that a new and “worse wave” of price hikes would hit the country after the bill was passed. finance and that the country was moving into a “non-‘planned phase’ due to the current government’s ‘directionless policies’, Dawn reported.

The PML-N leader regretted that by committing the character assassination of the opposition, Imran Khan had started a “character assassination of Pakistan itself”.

Criticizing the prime minister for declaring Pakistan a country of “corrupt and money launderers” in his speeches at international forums, he said the country’s ministers wanted to make the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plans controversial by their statements.

Meanwhile, retired Major Tahir Sadiq and Noor Alam Khan of Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have slammed their own government for downsizing and raising prices, Dawn reported.

They also criticized the budget “for offering nothing to the poor”.

Noor Alam Khan, a deputy of the PTI (Member of the National Assembly) from Peshawar, expressed his concern over inflation and called on the government to lower the prices of electricity and petroleum products.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the 2021-2022 budget to parliament, where he said the government is targeting 4.8% growth.

The finance minister was greeted with taunts from the opposition benches, with members shouting slogans and taunting the finance minister laughing loudly as he praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic initiatives.

Recently, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman lashed out at the ruling government, calling the country’s budget a “package of lies.”

