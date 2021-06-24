Boris Johnson under renewed pressure to reveal his welfare plans





The plan is launched Thursday at a summit that will be attended by Jeremy Hunt, the former health secretary, along with shadow Labor Minister for Social Affairs Liz Kendall and Professor Martin Green, managing director of Care England. The recommendations are supported by former Conservative and Labor health secretaries Stephen Dorrell and Andy Burnham, as well as former health and social ministers Phil Hope, Sir Norman Lamb, Alistair Burt and Paul Burstow. Other proposals include the establishment of a binding charter to promote good practice and strengthen standards across the sector, standard training and the creation of a Royal College of Social Care. It comes after the prime minister came under fire on Tuesday after a meeting with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Matt Hancock was postponed to discuss reforms. While Mr Johnson vowed to fix social care when he first entered number 10 almost two years ago, there are now growing tensions within the government over how to pay for it, with ministers only committing to presenting proposals by the end of the year. An announcement is not expected until the fall. Mr Johnson wants to adopt a plan first devised a decade ago by Sir Andrew Dilnot that would introduce a lifetime cap on individual costs to prevent people from having to sell their homes to pay for their care. While Mr Johnson wants that cap to be set at 50,000, the plans are meeting resistance from the Treasury for the estimated price of $ 10 billion a year. A debate now rages on whether to raise the cap or raise taxes to pay it. The prime minister has ruled out increasing income tax, VAT, and national insurance (the three biggest sources of revenue) to fund reforms, which senior economists say leaves Mr. Sunak little room for maneuver. Helen Whately, the Minister of Care, insisted ministers were determined to come up with hugely ambitious reforms by the end of the year. Speaking in Commons, Ms Whately suggested that a long-term plan would go beyond funding the costs of care and include greater integration with the NHS, as well as an overhaul of the quality of care. She also confirmed that ministers were considering issues such as workforce planning, including upgrading skills, training, compensation and career opportunities for social workers. However, ahead of Thursday’s summit, Mr Hope, who served as Labor minister for care services between 2008 and 2010, said: and a sustained injection of funding, alongside long overdue sector reform. “Many people will need social care at some point in their lives, which is why we must act now to overhaul the way the sector and its workforce are treated. This is why it is so bitterly disappointing to learn that plans for a high-level government meeting to advance reform plans have been postponed. Now is the time for social care. “

