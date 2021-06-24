Suggestion from observers, Jokowi must ask the Jokpro 2024 national secretariat to stop its activities

We know that these two National Secretariats carry two different things. The National Secretariat for Jokpro 2024 supports the three-term presidential speech, while the SJS carries Article 7A of the 1945 Constitution which essentially allows the impeachment of the president along the way.
In response to this, Esa Unggul University political analyst Jamiluddin Ritonga said the two groups would create more political unrest in the country. “The presence of the two national secretariats will later create a heated political frenzy in the country. Each national secretariat will try to achieve its goal,” Jamil told reporters on Thursday (6/24/2021).
According to Jamil, the Jokpro 2024 National Secretariat will certainly promote Jokowi’s success as the rationale for the three-term president. Meanwhile, SJS will campaign for Jokowi’s failure to rule Indonesia. These contradictory messages will decorate the country’s media in the future. In persuasive communication, such messages are called conflicting messages.
“These mixed messages are certainly not a problem for an educated audience. The audience for this group will be selective and critical in accepting such messages. Mixed messages,” he explained.
He explained that it was different from a less educated and uneducated audience. They are less selective in receiving conflicting messages. Therefore, the possibility of miscommunication will be very open. This audience group will easily become emotional when they receive messages that do not correspond to their thoughts. In addition, if they constantly receive messages that overwhelm their idol.
“There are fears that their excessive fanaticism will surface. This potential may continue in conflict, or at least in clash with opposing parties,” he said.
The danger, Jamil said, is that the number of this group is the largest in the country. “Therefore, there is concern that if the two national secretariats campaign intensely, there will be opportunities for social conflict,” said Jamil.
The former dean of FIKOM IISIP suggested that before that happens, Jokowi should respond to the presence of Jokpro 2024 which was initiated by the executive director of Indobarometer, Mr. Qodari. “Jokowi has just said that I will not be running for the presidency for three terms. Therefore, I ask that all activities of the national Jokpro 2024 secretariat be stopped,” he suggested.
So, Jamil said, Jokowi’s attitude should stop the fight between the two groups. Thus, all energies and thoughts will be diverted to come to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic and the chaotic economy. “The problem is, does Jokowi want to declare it to the national secretariat for Jokpro 2024?” Jamil said.
