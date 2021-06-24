Saudi Arabia steps forward, as Iran retreats :: Middle East forum

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) in an April 28 interview challenging the precepts of Sharia law, Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi (right) said he was “proud” of his tenure as judge responsible for mass executions at a press conference on June 21.

When the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, challenged the fundamental tenets of Islamic Sharia law in an interview on April 28, the tremors were so deep that they left most Muslims and their clerics in silent shock.

MBS, as the crown prince is called, had called into question the very validity of the sayings in “Hadith” literature attributed to the Prophet Muhammad which provide much of what is today considered Islamic law in places so far away. than Aceh in Indonesia to college campuses in Western California.

As an example, the hijab suddenly lost its religious justification and much of the Islamic laws that created the Taliban have lost their validation.

Many of us who have fought for decades against the Saudiization of Islam have been surprised by MBS’s statements. The man who slightly distracts his country from funding overseas jihads and civil wars had quietly proclaimed women’s rights and, in an unprecedented move, included the Hindu texts of the Mahabharat and Ramayana in the school curriculum.

MBS’s remarks have left Islamic clerics around the world in a stunned state of silence.

These upheavals in Islam were so deep and fundamental that they left the imams, muftis and mosque clerics who had always looked to Riyadh for both financial and religious inspiration in stunned silence. They still haven’t reacted.

Even Islamist scholars in Canada were holding their breath, unsure of what to say or how to react to the changing winds of Islam. Of course, there was Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Imran Khan to fall back on, but this Lone Ranger team and Tonto are at the heart of their own Islamization projects; one waged jihad against women’s clothing inciting rape and the other fought against Kurdish women in AK-47s.

But what we secular and liberal Muslims considered to be fresh air that would cleanse centuries of outdated morbidity, medieval anger, hatred for one another (especially black Africans) and women’s “property” , was not to last long.

As Saudi Arabia’s social climate improved dramatically, its northern neighbor across the Persian Gulf, the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday found itself with someone implicated in killings. mass as the country’s new president.

Ebrahim Raisi helped put to death thousands of people deemed “non-Muslim”.

The Iranians until now knew Ebrahim Raisi as one of those responsible for what was in the late 1980s known as the “Death Commission” which was tasked with putting to death political prisoners deemed “no”. Muslims ”, ie Marxists and Socialists, or who were aligned with the Mujahideen Khalq opposition.

Sun columnist Candice Malcolm detailed the horror of this era in his column here on June 21. “In two minutes, this Death Commission would decide whether a prisoner would live or die. Most were put to death. This cruel madness continued for months, as the Death Commission ordered the assassination of thousands of political prisoners in just a matter of weeks. Some activists compare this number to 30,000. “

Amnesty International also reacted to the election of Raisi with very harsh words. Secretary-General Agns Callamard said: “The fact that Ebrahim Raisi has assumed the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance and torture, is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran. “

She noted that in 2018 Amnesty documented how Raisi was a member of the “death commission” which forcibly disappeared and secretly extrajudicially executed thousands of political dissidents in Evin and Gohardasht prisons. near Tehran in 1988.

The circumstances surrounding the fate of the victims and the fate of their bodies are, to date, systematically concealed by the Iranian authorities, amounting to permanent crimes against humanity.

Callamard added that under Raisi’s watch, “the judiciary has also granted complete impunity to government officials and security forces responsible for illegally killing hundreds of men, women and children and subjecting thousands of protesters to mass arrests and at least hundreds to enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment during and after the national demonstrations of November 2019. “

To date, not a single Canadian Islamic voice has congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his liberalism or denounced the new Iranian president accused of mass murder.

The question to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his opposition also remains unanswered:

Will Canada maintain ties with a country ruled by a man accused of mass murder? Will he allow deputies of Iranian origin in his caucus to utter a few words of condemnation?