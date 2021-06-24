National Assembly budget brawl reveals duplicity of Pak’s blasphemy laws





ANI | Updated: June 24, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Pakistan’s National Assembly, which witnessed a brawl between government and opposition parliamentarians last week during federal budget discussion, discovered Pakistan’s duplicity regarding the country’s blasphemy laws which provide for the death penalty. led the government’s budget proposals, opposition parties in the assembly were even seen throwing things at each other, including budget literature that bore holy Islamic names and verses. According to the Daily Pakistan, some activists have asked pertinent questions regarding the lopsided scenes that have been observed in the National Assembly and concerns over the reasons why these parliamentarians have not been tried under blasphemy laws. Observers have noticed that even Muslims have been targeted through these laws also in Pakistan, they are particularly used to target religious minorities, many of them on death row for binning papers with holy Islamic names or even send text messages. An important case in this regard is that of Rimsha Masih, who in 2012, then 14, was charged with blasphemy for allegedly burning pages of the Holy Quran. Rimsha was later acquitted of all charges and it was discovered that the imam who denounced her for blasphemy was in fact the one who had planted the pages to accuse her. After being acquitted, Rimsha and her family were forced into exile in Canada, underlining how deadly even false accusations of blasphemy are for religious minorities in the country. Observers then rightly asked why the imam who had accused Rimsha had not been charged with blasphemy. “There are as many definitions and positions on blasphemy as there are Muslim countries and scholars,” Engage Pakistan director Arafat Mazhar said. “Many Muslim countries have laws that deal with religious or sacred figures, or religion as a whole, unlike very specific laws enacted in Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier this month, Christian couple Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel were released from prison after being arrested on blasphemy charges and sentenced to death in 2014. They were charged with sending blasphemous text messages. It was later discovered that the couple were illiterate and couldn’t even read words that were considered sacrilegious enough to send them to the gallows. At least 77 people have been extrajudicially killed over allegations of blasphemy in Pakistan. More than 1,000 people are imprisoned and hundreds have had to flee the country for safety reasons surrounding such legislation. The release of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel came just over a month after the European Union passed a resolution condemning Pakistan’s blasphemy law. The EU has also linked Pakistan’s GSP + trade status, and the economic benefits that flow from it, to legislative progress in general and to the case of the Christian couple in particular. “It is a clear political signal that the GSP + status is not a This assumes that the partner country will stick to certain criteria relating to human rights, transparency, accountability and responsibility. ‘others,’ said Reinhard Butikofer, Member of the European Parliament. Criticism of the abuse of blasphemy laws or of the law itself has been fatal even for those in power. The former governor of Punjab Salmaan Taseer was shot dead by his security guard in 2011 for criticizing the law and defending blasphemy accused Asia Bibi. Asia was cleared and released from prison in 2018, after which she was also forced to flee the country. The former minister of minorities Shahbaz Bhatti was also shot for his support for Asia Bibi and says Pakistan’s blasphemy law is open to abuse. in the face of an allegation of blasphemy, especially when the accused belongs to a religious minority, “the accused noted. analyst Adnan A hmed. “People with mental illness or intellectual disabilities have at times been affected by Pakistan’s blasphemy laws,” he added. Pakistan’s duplicity on blasphemy is also posed with other religions which are indignant with impunity. Recently, a clothing brand’s social media page posted an offensive article against Hinduism, a practice also undertaken by members of the ruling Pakistan party Tehrik-e-Insaf, Aamir Liaquat Hussain and Fayyaz-ul-Hassan. Chohan. Observers hope Prime Minister Imran Khan takes these realities into account and addresses them as intensely as he denounces Islamophobia in the West. (ANI)

