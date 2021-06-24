Respond to doubts about PON Papua

After Papua was nominated to host the XX 2020 National Sports Week (PON) eight years ago, Governor Lukas Enembe was only worried about one thing; Can infrastructure development be completed on time?

In 2019, Governor Lukas Enembe also submitted a request to President Joko Widodo to postpone PON Papua 2020 as infrastructure development only reached 50%.

However, the president did not accept this reason and still ordered that the PON should still be carried out in 2020 but with a reduction in the number of sports from 47 to 37 branches.

Seven years have passed. But the concern only grows, not only about the doubts about the completion of the place, but also about the fear of the invisible enemy, of which no one knows when it will end; COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE

The year 2020, which was supposed to be a sporting holiday, was actually disrupted by Corona. PON Papua, which was originally scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 2, 2020, is among the many agendas affected by the postponement.

On April 23, 2020 precisely, Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali announced that Papua’s PON was postponed until October 2021. The decision was made based on the results of a limited meeting with President Joko Widodo.

The reason is clear, the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia around this time started to increase and the construction of sites was also hampered. The government also does not want to sacrifice the health and safety of all athletes.

A year has passed. However, PON Papua still faces various challenges and doubts in the 100 days leading up to the start of the opening on October 12.

However, these challenges and doubts slowly began to find answers. Papua’s preparations to host the PON amid the COVID-19 pandemic continue smoothly, including the completion of construction of four sports arenas for the PON.

The four arenas are the aquatic arena, which has been certified by the World Swimming Federation (FINA), Istora Papua Bangkit, the cricket arena and the indoor and outdoor hockey fields.

Safety, rejection, health issues

The challenges don’t end there. The Papuan PON has also been questioned by the public amid security concerns between TNI-Polri and armed criminal groups in Papua.

However, the Grand Committee or PB PON Papua dares to guarantee that Papua is very safe to hold the quadrennial national sports festival. In addition, according to him, the location of the recent shooting was far from the location of the competition arena and the residence of the contingent.

“The security was very professionally prepared by the National Police and the TNI… Papua Governor Lukas Enembe ensured that Papua was safe. Meanwhile, the Papuan police chief and the commander of the Cenderawasih regional military command in Papua dared to risk their positions for the security of the PON. I think this is a very good guarantee. It’s unfortunate if there are still doubts, “PB PON general secretary Ellia I Loupatty told a press conference in Jakarta on April 24, 2021.

Ellia assured TNI and Polri would be on standby 24 hours a day to guard the arena and the contingent’s residence. In addition, the committee will also implement strict security protocols which are enforced since the arrival of guests in Papua. They will be asked to verify the data before obtaining an ID card which is the main access to the PON arena.

“There is no reason to hesitate for the security of PON. Local and central governments are very serious about the safety and comfort of PON. We don’t want to be embarrassed either, so we try to avoid incidents during the PON, “said Ellia.

Another challenge actually came from the hosts themselves when the governments of Jayapura City and Mimika Regency threatened to reject Papua’s PON due to the unclear budget arrangement of the PB PON.

“If there is still no transparency from PB PON, Mimika Regency will refuse to host,” Mimika Regency Regent Eltinus Omaleng said on May 25, 2021.

Likewise, Jayapura Mayor Benhur Tommy Mano said he was rejecting PON XX due to lack of budget clarity, while the local government paid billions of rupees from the APBD for the construction of the venue. of the multi-event national holiday.

“When discussing our common work plan and budget, PB PON did not indicate at all the budget amount for the implementation of PON in the city of Jayapura,” said Benhur.

However, the general chairman of the KONI plant Marciano Norman has guaranteed that the problem will be solved soon. The main key is only to improve the communication which is not functioning properly between PB PON and the four clusters of PON organizers.

“I came to Papua and solved this problem. For the town of Jayapura, it operated by following the instructions, ”Marciano said on June 8, 2021.

“For Mimika, we spoke with the regent. We listened to his wishes and communicated the problems that arose during the meeting with PB PON and God willing, everything will be back to normal, “he said.

On June 11, PB PON also submitted a budget to the general chairman of PB PON Jayapura City, Benhur Tomi Mano, in the amount of Rs 108 billion.

The budget submission was also made with the Sub-PB PON of the Regency of Jayapura who received an endowment of Rp 95 billion.

He hopes that the budget presentation will not only be ceremonial, but that it will be paid in the near future.

“So that it is not just printed on paper, but that it is actually done physically so that all the committees that have been divided into tasks to make this activity a success can work quickly.” It’s very difficult, I’m frank, I’m horrified to see this situation, it’s very difficult. “

Such an obstacle is arguably a minor challenge as it can always be resolved through communication channels.

The next challenge – and perhaps the most difficult as it cannot be overcome through negotiation – is to remove the rate of new COVID-19 cases so that Papua’s PON, which has only three months left, does not is not affected, especially since President Joko Widodo has made it clear that he does not want the Papuan PON to be suspended again.

In order to prevent transmission during the PON event, President Jokowi ordered the acceleration of vaccination for athletes and the community around the site.

The Ministry of Health, through the head of the sports health section of achievements, the directorate of occupational health and sports, Harry Papilaya, said his party has continued to prepare the needs for health during PON.

In June and July, they organized training for special health workers responsible for guarding PON.

During this time, the vaccination went according to standards, for athletes and the general public. For health protocols, they are currently still preparing the latest health protocols which adapt the health protocols for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Vaccination in Papua has reached the standard and has entered the fourth stage for the general public,” said Harry.

With widespread immunization coverage, along with efforts to control new cases of COVID-19, optimism for Papua’s PON can be safely maintained without any risk of transmission.

A year of delay was enough. Don’t let the efforts and hard work of all parties and the expectation of the athletes go to waste. Because if implemented, PON Papua can be a recovery effort that can generate hope amid the uncertainty of the current pandemic situation. But remember, everything must work safely.

