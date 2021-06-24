Saamana: Prime Minister Modi’s body language is not the same as before but where is the opposition that can challenge him? | Bombay News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s body language has changed and that means he has lost control of the situation, an op-ed in Shiv Sena spokesman Saamana said. But this comment comes with an important cavalier. The editorial also asked if there is strong opposition that can challenge him right now.

The article says that although there is anger among the public, the BJP and the government have a spark of confidence that they have no “threats” just because of the opposition’s plight in the country. country, although there is the “UPA”.

He added that the “Rashtramanch” meeting at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar had sparked a debate on the opposition’s position and should be thanked.

Earlier this week, amid speculation about the possibility of a third front against the BJP, leaders of several opposition parties, including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and left-wing parties gathered at the residence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“There are a lot of pressing issues in the country, but the government does not have the vision to solve them. It has been said that Rashtramanch will do this job. In fact, due to the meeting, at least we found out that there was something called Rashtramanch and it was founded by Yashwant Sinha, who is a strong opponent of Modi. ”

Stating that it is important to deliberate whether the opposition parties are to come together only for the purpose of forming an alliance against Modi or the BJP, the article read: “There are several issues before the country due to politics. regime, but no one can suggest an alternative direction (to tackle it). The opposition parties must be together and this is the need for democracy. ”

The editorial also pointed out that opposition leadership is nowhere to be found over the past seven years. “The regional parties fought the BJP or the Modi-Shah and defeated them. However, Mamata Banerjee, KC Rao, Chandrababu, Jagan Mohan, Tejaswi Yadav were not present at the Rashtramanch meeting.”

He further claimed that if Rahul Gandhi hosts the opposition like Pawar did, it will energize the opposition, adding: “The popularity of the government or Narendra Modi is not the same anymore, it has decreased. did not energize the opposition enough to be able to achieve better coordination Sharad Pawar can do that, but it will also raise the question of leadership.

“How can we expect Congress to take the lead – the party itself has been without a national president for months. Rahul Gandhi should join Sharad Pawar’s attempts to rally the opposition. Although Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government for his mistake, he was on Twitter. ”







