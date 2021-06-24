Politics
Report: Poland and Turkey undermine women’s and LGBT rights
A new report published on June 23 by the Hafiza Merkezi Berlin [Memory Centre Berlin] a human rights organization focused on rights, freedoms and the rule of law in Turkey and Europe, says the Turkish and Polish governments are using similar tactics to undermine the rights of women and LGBT groups, while Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention has encouraged other leaders to follow suit.
Turkey and Poland have recently come to the forefront of European politics and have gained international attention with their striking parallels in terms of authoritarian, populist and undemocratic regimes., the report entitled The Istanbul Convention, Gender Politics and Beyond: Poland and Turkey, mentionned.
He added that the ruling male-dominated parties in Turkey and Poland have adopted similar policies, targeting the rights of minorities and women, promoting religious and conservative values, attacking the media and discrediting the rule of law.
The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention, is a human rights treaty designed to combat violence against women and domestic violence. It was opened for signature in May 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Turkey was the first country to ratify the treaty, but Islamist and conservative critics claimed it undermined traditional family values and ironically Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan later withdrew his country from the treaty, which will come into effect on July 1.
Repeated calls for Turkey to return to the convention have been rejected by the government.
In both countries, the report notes, violence against women and LGBT groups are major issues while in Turkey feminicides and Poland abortion have become hot topics recently.
The official strategy of both countries to prevent violence is family integration instead of recognizing and adequately addressing the gender dimension of violence, ”Cemre Baytok, human rights activist and author of the report.
“In both countries, state officials, religious authorities and conservative groups supported each other in the campaign to denounce the Istanbul Convention,” she added.
Baytok said one of the main targets of attacks on the Convention is the term gender, which both governments say threatens societal values, targets family and causes moral deterioration and, more importantly, promotes LGBTI + identities. .
They argue that their domestic law is sufficient and comprehensive enough to combat violence and they have also announced that they are working on an alternative international treaty to the convention, Baytok added.
As governments in both countries have shrunk the rights of women and other groups and have become more male-dominated than ever before, the report notes that both countries still have strong movements of women taking to the streets to protest. against government measures that disadvantage women.
In the most recent attacks on the Istanbul Convention in Poland, and later in Turkey, women’s organizations with different affiliations reached out to many groups both nationally and internationally, including even GONGOs. . [Governmental civil society organisations] to some extent, by going the extra mile to convince everyone to keep the Convention in place, a struggle that seems to have gained international attention, according to the report.
The report concluded that the EU should continue its relations with EU member Poland and candidate member Turkey in order to encourage their adherence to democratic principles.
Finally, the report calls for international solidarity and the defense of human rights and the rule of law, as well as women and LGBT groups to claim ownership of the Convention as a global achievement.
In an age when meeting is dangerous or prohibited, and activism is clearly affected by the pandemic, street protests by women and LGBTI + people continue, inspired by the slogan masculinity is more harmful than COVID, according to The report.
