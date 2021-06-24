Alarm as the conclave of Modi should sanctify the action of August 5 – Journal

Hurriyat leaders not part of the engagement

Islamabad unlikely to agree to move without restoration of autonomy status to occupied Kashmir

Test case for Gupkar Declaration signatories

ISLAMABAD: In what is seen in India as a major reversal of Narendra Modis’ intransigent policy on occupied Kashmir, the Indian prime minister is expected to meet with pro-Indian Kashmiri leaders for the resumption of the political process in the region, but he is unlikely that this decision will satisfy the main stakeholders in Kashmir.

Modi is reportedly meeting with political figures from occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (today), which would be the first high-level engagement between pro-India leaders in occupied Kashmir and the Center since August 2019, when India revoked the autonomy of the regions by abolishing article 370 of its constitution and dividing it into two parts. The meeting is therefore closely followed on both sides of the line of control.

Those invited to the meeting include former chief ministers of occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress) and Mehbooba Mufti (People’s Democratic Party) three of whom were detained by Indian authorities after the August 5 move. The other participants in the meeting are Tara Chand, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Yusuf Tarigami, Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone, GA Mir, Ravidner Raina and Bhim Singh.

Not all Hurriyat Conference (APHC) parties would be part of the engagement.

The meeting is therefore seen in Islamabad as Delhi’s attempt to legitimize its August 5 action, which had been heavily criticized in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, by making minor concessions and that too to advance its own agenda without giving any sense. relief to the Kashmiris. The only beneficiaries, according to Pakistani thought, would be the pro-Indian political class of the occupied valleys who could obtain some sort of rehabilitation from an old Indian ploy.

What’s on the table?

It is said that there would be no agenda for the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the leadership of Kashmir and that they would generally discuss the situation in occupied Kashmir.

But, insiders say, talks would revolve around the upcoming elections in occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, constituency demarcation and granting the region statehood through another constitutional amendment.

The BJP government is seeking by delineation to add at least seven more constituencies in Hindu-dominated Jammu for future state assembly dominance whenever polls are held. Consequently, the stake for some of the participating leaders would be their strategic concern to maintain their numerical strength in the future assembly.

The other issue is that of the identity of the region by giving it the status of State. Under the Indian constitution, the occupied area is currently Union territory.

As Pakistan is said to have asked India, during indirect contacts, to reverse its action of August 5 to advance bilateral relations, the key question here is whether the restoration of a single state would satisfy Pakistan and the United States. people of occupied Kashmir. Apparently the answer is no.

Although there was no formal statement from Islamabad on the next meeting, substantive talks reveal that statehood without the restoration of a special autonomous status for occupied Jammu and Kashmir would not be not acceptable for Pakistan.

Islamabad therefore wants Delhi to reconsider its actions of August 5 and reinstate Articles 370 and 35-A.

In the meantime, it would be interesting to see how the pro-Indian Kashmiri politicians, sitting at the table, would react to this likely Modi move.

With the exception of Mehbooba Mufti, other Kashmiri leaders in their one-on-one interactions with Indian authorities before June 24 are said to have shown flexibility on the issue of a state without autonomy. But at a meeting of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration on Tuesday, the constituent parties in addition to deciding to attend the meeting agreed to maintain a common position on the issues to be negotiated there.

These parties had in the past, through the two Gupkar Declarations, promised to fight collectively for the restoration of the identity, autonomy and special status of the State through the reinstatement of Articles 370 and 35-A. It would be worth looking at whether these leaders live up to their commitments made in the Gupkar Declaration or stick to their individual political considerations and accept a state without autonomy.

Posted in Dawn, June 24, 2021