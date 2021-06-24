Jokowi does not choose lockdown, JCI continues to strengthen at 6,047





Jakarta – Composite stock price index (IHSG) this morning opened the green. JCI gained 12 points (0.2%) to 6,047. Meanwhile, the US dollar exchange rate was at Rp 14,411 this morning. The market appears to have responded positively to President Joko Widodo’s statement that he prefers the micro PPKM to foreclosure. This is the third time in a row that JCI has opened green after previously falling 2% on Monday early last week. In pre-trade, JCI opened 17 points or 0.13% to 6,052. While the LQ45 index rose 4 points or 0.49% to the 863 level. Based on the research of Artha Sekuritas, IHSG should weaken. The move will still be influenced by the increase in national cases of COVID-19 as well as the implementation of new, more stringent restrictions and it is possible that the economic recovery will slow in 3Q21. Meanwhile, US stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones closed 33,874.24 (-0.21%), the NASDAQ closed 14,271.70 (+ 0.13%), the S&P 500 closed 4,241.84 (-0.11%). US equity markets closed mixed. After 2 days of consecutive gains, the S&P 500 stock index has now stopped its gains. Currently, investors have mixed opinions, on the one hand, inflation is expected to continue to strengthen until the end of 2022, but the Fed’s comment is that the rise in inflation is only temporary. Additionally, investors are still worried that the Fed will raise interest rates if inflation is still out of control. In the short term, investors are waiting for economic data and jobless claims as indicators of the US economic recovery. The majority of Asian stocks turned positive this morning. Here is the evolution of the Asian markets this morning: The Nikkei index rose 42 points to 28,917

The Hang Seng index rose 115 points to 28,935

The Shanghai index lost 5 points to 3,560

Straits Times index gains 9 points to 3,128 Watch the video “Jokowi’s Simple Message: Stay Home, If There’s Nothing Urgent”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (eds / eds)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos