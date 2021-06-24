Imran Khan visits ISI headquarters for second time in a month and chairs high-level meeting ahead of PM Modi’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a multi-stakeholder meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir today. There are reports of panic in Pakistan ahead of this meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday visited the headquarters of the ISI intelligence agency. The meeting was attended by Imran Khan, the Pakistan Army Chief of Staff, and senior ISI officers.

This is Imran Khan’s second visit to ISI headquarters in a month. Sources said the meeting was hosted by a high-level intelligence committee formed earlier this month. But Imran Khan visiting the ISI office for the second time in a month is viewed with suspicion.

Pakistan is closely monitoring the ongoing activities regarding Kashmir in India and is concerned about the functioning of the former state government. Pakistan has also written several letters to the United Nations regarding Kashmir, but the UN has ignored them. Pakistan also has questions about the country’s strategy vis-à-vis Kashmir.

Bomb explosion in front of Hafiz Saeed’s house, 3 dead.

3 people were killed and 21 others were injured in a car bomb in front of the residence of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed. He is the mastermind behind the terrorist attack from Bombay to Lahore. Police reports.

Police said a bomb exploded at the police checkpoint outside Saeed’s home in the BOR company in Jauhar town, injuring several policemen guarding the residence. Police said the injured had been admitted to Jinnah Hospital and 6 people are believed to be in critical condition.

