Boris Johnson live news: government to announce junk food advertising ban





The Queen calls poor Hancock during the first in-person audience with the Prime Minister for 15 months Plans to ban television and online advertisements for junk food before 9 p.m. are due to be unveiled by ministers today, as part of Boris Johnson's efforts to tackle obesity. Small businesses will be exempt from the policy, according to reports in The telegraph, which means anywhere with 249 or fewer employees will be allowed to advertise foods high in fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS). Restaurants, cafes and bakeries have raised concerns that they will not be able to advertise their products on their own social media accounts, while Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scientific Director Kate Halliwell, accused the government of moving ahead with headline hunting policies. . Elsewhere, Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Tony Blair's former aide Matthew Doyle as his acting communications director amid a reshuffle of the Labor Party behind-the-scenes team. Mr. Doyle replaces Ben Nunn, who resigned last week.



1624520276 Eustice says truce will be reached in sausage war conflict Some Brexit news now. Environment Secretary George Eustice said there were positive indications that a truce would be reached in the sausage war trade dispute with the EU. The UK has requested an extension of the grace period allowing chilled meats to continue to be shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland after the end of this month, when the current arrangements are due to expire. Mr Eustice told LBC this morning: I think we are getting some positive indications and we still think it is better to come to an agreement with the European Union on these things. It made no sense to simply say that there is a ban on the sale of sausages to Northern Ireland, were still in dialogue with the European Union on longer term solutions on the broader issues around export health certificates. While these are in progress, I think it makes sense for them, just for a few more months, to leave the current arrangement that we have in place. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:37 AM 1624519700 Thursday parliamentary program Here is a timeline of all the major events, debates and questions taking place inside Westminster today. 9:30 Transportation issues 10:30 Business matters 11:30 A general debate on the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTPP) 2 p.m. A business debate on UK defense spending 5 p.m. A short discussion on the use of patient data as part of NHS Digital general practice data for research planning and agenda 1:30 p.m. First report of the Education Committee 2:05 p.m. The role of the community in the response to the Covid-19 epidemic 3:50 p.m. Support for the aviation, tourism and travel industries in response to the covid-19 pandemic from 1 p.m. A statement on free trade agreement negotiations with Australia Nationality, Immigration and Asylum (Juxtaposed Controls) (Amendment) Act 2002 (No. 2) 2021 Approval and Regret Motions Ordinance A debate on the provision of social care in the UK and the role of carers in it A debate on the need to promote tourism in the UK Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:28 AM 1624519152 Patel urged to end detention center for immigrant women More than 70 MPs and peers have insisted the Home Secretary abandon plans for a detention center just for immigrant women in County Durham. The new facility is expected to accommodate up to 80 women when it opens on the site of the former Hassockfield Secure Training Center and famous Medomsley Detention Center this fall. A group of multi-party politicians, including former shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, say the Home Office is pursuing plans before completing a equality impact assessment which risks exposing already vulnerable women to further discrimination and prejudice. My colleague Chiara Giordano reports: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:19 AM 1624519037 Starmer hires former Blair assistant amid behind-the-scenes reshuffle Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has appointed Matthew Doyle, former assistant to Tony Blair, acting director of communications, after Ben Nunn resigned last week. It comes amid a reshuffle of Labors ‘backroom team after Sir Keirs’ political director and chief of staff took on new roles. Baroness Chapman, who was political director, will now speak on Brexit issues in the House of Lords. Mr Doyle previously worked for the Labor Party from 1998 to 2005, and returned briefly to act as media director of the televised debates for then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown in the 2010 general election. From June 2007 to February 2012 he served as Mr Blair’s political director after the ex-Labor leader left office. An announcement for the permanent post of Director of Communications is expected shortly. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:17 AM 1624518430 Ministers ban junk food ads before 9 p.m. to fight obesity The government’s plans to move forward with banning unhealthy food ads, online and on television before the 9 p.m. TV turn, grabbed headlines pursuing industry policies. food and drink. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said the proposals would make it difficult to advertise products reformulated or created in smaller portions to be in line with government goals. We are disappointed that the government continues to move forward with headline hunting policies that will undermine existing government policies, primarily reformulation programs to reduce calories, sugars, salt and portion sizes, said Kate Halliwell, scientific director of FDF. Not only do the proposals signal a lack of a common policy, but the periods of implementation of advertising and promotional restrictions do not leave enough time for companies to prepare for the changes. It comes after research by the NHS found that one in three children drop out of primary school overweight or obese, and nearly two-thirds of adults in England are overweight or live with obesity. Our Deputy Editor-in-Chief Alastair Jamieson has the full report: Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:07 AM 1624518057 Hello and welcome to The independents continuous coverage of UK politics. It will be a busy day in Westminster, so stay tuned for all the latest updates. Sam hancockJune 24, 2021 8:00 AM

