Terrible! Jokowi says he can inherit IDR 10,000 in debt to next president

JAKARTA – The Principal Economist of the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef) Didik J Rachbini expressed concern about the – The Principal Economist of the Institute for the Development of Economy and Finance (Indef) Didik J Rachbini expressed concern about the government debt which is growing. He said that President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) ‘s legacy of debt to the next president could amount to over IDR 10,000 billion. Didik noted that the debt borne by the government was not only State budget amounting to 6.527 trillion rupees, but also a debt of public enterprises of 2.143 trillion rupees. The debts of financial public enterprises amounted to IDR 1,053.18 trillion and those of non-financial public enterprises to IDR 1,089.96 billion. Read also: PKS Calls Indonesia Debt Not OK Because Of These 4 Things “The total government debt under President Joko Widodo therefore now stands at IDR 8,670 billion,” he said in a written statement on Thursday (6/24/2021). In addition, said Didik, state-owned enterprises are also called upon and charged with infrastructure development. Meanwhile, if you fail to pay or go bankrupt, it must be taken care of by the state budget, so that it becomes part of the government debt. “President Jokowi’s legacy of debt to the next president could amount to over IDR 10,000 billion,” he said. Didik continued, if this heavy debt is not brought under control, the consequence is that the state budget will be crippled by the debt burden with very large interest payments and principal debts. The state budget can trigger an economic crisis. “Twenty years ago the 1998 crisis was triggered by the exchange rate, now it can be triggered by a heavy APBN combined with a pandemic crisis due to mismanagement from the start. So the combination of these two factors has the potential to trigger a crisis, “he said. Read also: Confidence of the former Pigeon Pilot: 35 years to risk his life, as soon as his severance payments will retire According to him, the government, in this case the president and the DPR, must be able to control itself and its policies so that the state budget is under control, as well as carefully deal with the impact of the Covid. -19. To get into debt, it is a matter of encouraging above-average economic growth over the long term with export, competitiveness and structural adjustments strategies. Even so, this strategy is not easy due to the current pandemic crisis, which is also not being handled quickly as there are leadership capacity issues and damaged political relations issues. The company will accept the consequences of heavy debt in the future. “I convey the same concern by conveying the logic of the importance for the president not to be negligent in proposing a budget and to be imperfect in making budgetary decisions in the RPD,” he said. declared. (do)

